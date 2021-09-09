Football Manager 2022: New edition of the game set for a release date of November 9

Football Manager 2022 has a release date of November 9.

The Sports Interactive/SEGA game is one of the most anticipated sports titles in the gaming calendar and has only grown in the past couple of years with popularity soaring during the pandemic.

Recently, FM announced that women's football would be included in the game - but this is set for a future version of the game, rather than the 2022 edition.

“FM22 will break new ground for the Football Manager series as we arrive on Day One with Xbox Game Pass,” SI Studio Director Miles Jacobson said of the announcement..

Xbox Game Pass for PC members can enjoy the unparalleled depth and realism of FM22 while Xbox Game Pass for Console members can handle the managerial essentials from the comfort of their sofa with FM22 Xbox Edition. Both titles will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members

“The success of our return to Xbox last year surpassed even our expectations and we’re delighted to be expanding our partnership with Microsoft to give Game Pass members the chance to experience the closest thing to being a real football manager,” Miles added.

There's 10% off when you preorder FM22 now.

