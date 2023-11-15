Football Manager 2024 free agents: The best 420 FM24 players to sign for nothing

Football Manager 2024 begins with certain players still looking for a deal since FM24 mirrors the real-world transfer window.

And these are the players who were still without a team when the game was released on November 6. Though they may still join a club, they're all yours for free – excluding a sign-on fee, of course. We also have the best bargains and best wonderkids for you to peruse.

These are our favourite free agents for your save in FM24…

Goalkeepers

Ben Foster is clubless, following his exit from Wrexham (Image credit: PA)

The most dull player to sign on any FM game is a backup goalkeeper, right? Well we've just saved you a job. With one particularly high-profile free agent in David De Gea this year, you can pick up a high-stats GK to compete in your squad.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Goalkeepers Player Age Nationality Position/s David De Gea 31 Spain GK Timo Horn 29 Germany GK Oscar Linner 25 Sweden GK Sergio Asenjo 33 Spain GK Jed Steer 29 England GK Oscar Ustari 36 Argentina GK Matt Macey 27 England GK Ziga Frelih 24 Slovenia GK Fernando Caixeta 24 Brazil GK Kiko Casilla 35 Spain GK Luis Castillo 22 Spain GK Diego Monteiro 22 Brazil GK Ander Bardaji 27 Spain GK David Ochoa 21 Mexico GK Goran Karacic 25 Bosnia & Herzegovina GK Jonathan Orozco 36 Mexico GK Lennart Moser 22 Germany GK Miguel Angel Tejeda 27 Mexico GK Renan Ribeiro 32 Brazil GK Abdelkader Salhi 29 Algeria GK Ben Foster 39 England GK Josh Cohen 29 United States GK Malcolm Barcola 23 Togo GK Rune Jarstein 37 Norway GK Diego Alves 37 Brazil GK

Right-backs

Matt Lowton is yet to join Northern Premier League Division One West club Witton Albion at the start of FM24 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

There aren't a lot of top-quality right-backs sitting in the waiting room on FM24 but with a fair few capable of operating in different positions, it's worth giving some of these players a trial.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Right-backs Player Age Nationality Position Jacopo Sala 30 Italy D/WB/M (R) Francis Guerrero 26 Spain D/WB (R) Kevin Malcuit 30 France D/WB (R) Leo Gomes 26 Brazil D/WB (R), DM Kostas Stafylidis 28 Greece D/WB (RL), DM Andre Almeida 31 Portugal D (RL), DM Mattias Johansson 30 Sweden D/WB (R) Unai Bustinza 30 Spain D (RC) Darnell Fisher 28 England D/WB (R) Fran Karacic 26 Australia D/WB (R) Jordi Calavera 26 Spain D/WB (R) Mathieu Deplagne 30 France D/WB (R) Nadjack 28 Guinea-Bissau D/WB (R) Joao Oliveira 23 Portugal D (R) Almamy Toure 26 Mali D (RC) Francisco Meza 30 Colombia D (RC) Reuben Yem 24 Nigeria D/WB (R) George Corral 31 Mexico D/WB (R), DM Collins Fai 29 Cameroon D/WB (RL) Emmanuel Attipoe 22 Ghana D/WB (RL) Mathias Suarez 26 Uruguay D/WB (RL) Moritz Bauer 30 Austria D/WB (RL) Ibrahima Mbaye 27 Senegal D/WB (RL), M (R) Joel Ferreira 30 Portugal D (RL) Mesca 29 Guinea-Bissau D/WB/M (R) Gil Giovanni Buron 28 Mexico D/WB (R) Harold Gomez 30 Colombia D/WB (R) Jonathan Ruque 22 France D/WB (R) Yann Godart 20 France D/WB (R) Bruno Souza 24 Brazil D/WB (R) Cleuber 23 Brazil D/WB (R) Diga 24 Portugal D/WB (R) Harouna Abou Demba 30 Mauritania D/WB (R) Junio Rocha 25 Brazil D/WB (R) Paulinho 30 Portugal D/WB (R) Aleix Vidal 32 Spain D/WB (R), AM (RL) Juan Daniel Roa 30 Colombia D/WB (R), DM Lukas Klunter 26 Germany D (RC) Molla Wague 31 Mali D (RC) Reginaldo 30 Brazil D (RC) Manuel Thurnwald 23 Austria D (RC), DM, M (RC) Guillem 24 Spain D/WB/AM (R) Fouad Chafik 35 Morocco D/WB/M (R) Jeremy Pied 33 France D/WB/M (R) Nicolas Roa 28 Colombia D/WB/M (R) Federico Mattiello 26 Italy D/WB/M (RL) Aaron Barquett 23 Argentina D/WB (R) Luis Schlishting 20 Argentina D/WB (R) Matt Olosunde 24 United States D/WB (R) Michael Contreras 29 Chile D/WB (R) Todd Kane 28 England D/WB (R) Toni Gorupec 29 Croatia D/WB (R) Jordy Gaspar 25 France D/WB (RL) John Lennon 30 Brazil D/WB (RL) Arseny Logashov 30 Russia D (RC) Matt Lowton 33 England D (RC)

Centre-backs

Plenty of high-profile centre-backs are without a club at current (Image credit: PA)

The list of central defenders waiting for a contract in FM24 contains World Cup winners. With some hugely experienced players on the list, getting one or two of these players in can address leadership in your squad.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Centre-backs Player Age Nationality Position/s Jozo Simunovic 28 Croatia D (C) Shkodran Mustafi 30 Germany D (C) Adil Rami 36 France D (C) Daniel Ayala 31 Spain D (C) Jack O'Connell 28 England D (C) Jerome Boateng 33 Germany D (C) Jean-Philippe Gbamin 26 Ivory Coast D (C), DM, M (C) Liam Moore 29 Jamaica D (C) Winston Reid 34 New Zealand D (C) Digao 34 Brazil D (C) Aymen Abdennour 32 Tunisia D (C) Ermin Bicakcic 32 Bosnia & Herzegovina D (C) Jose Luis Moreno 25 Colombia D (C) Eduardo Bauermann 26 Brazil D (C) Ryan Donk 36 Suriname D (C) Steven Caulker 30 Sierra Leone D (C) Jang Hyun-Soo 30 South Korea D (C) Leo 34 Brazil D (C) Roberto Puncec 30 Croatia D (C), DM, M (C) Salif Sane 31 Senegal D (C), DM, M (C) Alexandru Epureanu 35 Moldova D (C) Bubacarr Sanneh 27 The Gambia D (C) Felipe Carvalho 28 Uruguay D (C) Goncalo Loureiro 22 Portugal D (C) Marko Mihojevic 26 Bosnia & Herzegovina D (C) Yaya Sane 32 Senegal D (C) Yegor Krimets 30 Uzbekistan D (C) Zouhair Feddal 32 Morocco D (C) Dankler 30 Brazil D (C) Jimmy Giraudon 30 France D (C), DM Felix Eboa Eboa 25 Cameroon D (C) Jemal Tabidze 26 Georgia D (C) Roman Golobart 30 Spain D (C) Sega Coulibaly 26 France D (C) Sokratis Papastathopoulos 34 Greece D (C) Yaya Banana 30 Cameroon D (C) Raphael Silva 30 Brazil D (C) Reynaldo 25 Brazil D (C) Camilo Mancilla 29 Colombia D (C), DM Denys Bain 29 France D (C), DM Jhony Douglas 25 Brazil D (C), DM

Left-backs

Ryan Bertrand is a free agent in FM24 (Image credit: PA)

There are plenty of decent left-backs able to join you for just a sign-on fee. Two interesting picks? Ryan Bertrand and Danny Rose, formerly England's two best in that position.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Left-backs Player Age Nationality Position/s Salvador Rodriguez 20 Mexico D (LC) Riza Durmisi 28 Denmark D/WB/M (L) Ryan Bertrand 32 England D/WB (L) Haitam Aleesami 30 Norway D/WB (L) Lewis Strapp 22 Scotland D/WB (L) Marvin Plattenhardt 30 Germany D/WB (L) Danny Rose 32 England D/WB/M (L) Nico Schulz 29 Germany D/WB (L) Danilo Acosta 24 Honduras D (L) Ailton 27 Brazil D/WB/M (L) Adrian Goransch 23 Mexico D/WB (L) Afonso Figueiredo 29 Portugal D/WB (L) Kingsley Madu 26 Nigeria D/WB (L) Christopher Rocchia 24 France D/WB (L) Joaquin Moreyra 24 Argentina D/WB (L) Julian Valencia 21 Colombia D/WB (L) Souleyman Doumbia 25 Ivory Coast D/WB (L) Saeid Aghaei 27 Iran D (L) Erik Vera 30 Mexico D/WB (L) Juan Manuel Ramos 25 Uruguay D/WB (L) Luca Barlocco 27 Italy D/WB (L) Nicolas Carreño 28 Colombia D/WB (L) Amro Tarek 30 Egypt D (LC) Lucas Orban 33 Argentina D (LC) Ebube Duru 22 Nigeria D/M (L) Alessandro Favalli 29 Italy D/WB/M (L) Emmanuel Garcia 32 Mexico D/WB (L) Georgy Schennikov 31 Russia D/WB (L) Waylon Francis 31 Costa Rica D/WB (L) Geferson 28 Brazil D/WB (L), DM Mario Orozco 28 Mexico D (L) Park Sun-Ju 30 South Korea D (L) Dominik Franke 23 Germany D (LC) Marvin Zeegelaar 31 Netherlands D (LC) Santiago Ruiz 25 Colombia D (LC)

Defensive midfielders

Lucas Biglia is available for free in FM24 (Image credit: Gal Schweizer/LatinContent via Getty Images)

Defensive midfield is always stocked with free talent in FM – and given that this is a position in which players tend to improve with age, it's perhaps no surprise to see so many over-30s in this list.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Defensive midfielders Player Age Nationality Position/s Lucas Biglia 36 Argentina DM Claudio Yacob 34 Argentina DM Luiz Gustavo 34 Brazil DM, M (C) Adrien Silva 33 Portugal DM Rodrigo Lindoso 33 Brazil DM Alfred N'Diaye 32 Senegal DM Yann M'Vila 32 France DM, M (C) Anderson Carvalho 32 Brazil DM Joel Obi 31 Nigeria DM Íñigo Eguaras 30 Spain DM Nikola Vukcevic 30 Montenegro DM Son Jun-Ho 30 South Korea DM, M (C) Jefferson Orejuela 29 Ecuador DM, M (C) Lorenzo Crisetig 29 Italy DM Jessy Pi 28 France DM Kevin Stewart 28 Jamaica DM Yassin Ayoub 28 Morocco DM Ruben Oliveira 27 Portugal DM Xeka 27 Portugal DM, M (C) Peter Etebo 26 Nigeria DM Luke Amos 25 England DM Achraf el Bouchataoui 22 Netherlands DM Nnamdi Ofoborh 22 Nigeria DM Dejan Tetek 19 Serbia DM

Central midfielders

Radja Nainggolan is clubless in FM24 (Image credit: PA)

As ever with CMs, it's best to take a deep-dive into the stats before signing. Are they defensive? Attacking? A mixture? Taking a player on trial could be an idea first.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Central midfielders Player Age Nationality Position/s Rodriguinho 34 Brazil AM (C), M (C) Radja Nainggolan 34 Belgium DM, M, AM (C) Romain Amalfitano 32 France M (C) Maximiliano Lugo 32 Argentina M (LC) Ibrahim Rabiu 31 Nigeria DM, M, AM (C) Stefan Johansen 31 Norway DM, M, AM (C) Matheus Galdezani 30 Brazil DM, M (C) Pele 30 Guinea-Bissau DM, M (C) Jose Campaña 29 Spain DM, M, AM (C) Mica 29 Portugal M (C) Richard Franco 29 Paraguay M (RC) Younes Kaabouni 27 France AM (C), M (C) Gustavo Blanco 27 Brazil DM, M (C) Ismael 27 Brazil DM, M (C) Phumlani Ntshangase 27 South Africa M (C) James Lea Siliki 26 Cameroon M (LC) Josh Onomah 25 England AM (C), M (C) Bochecha 25 Brazil DM, M (C) Mauro Gonzalez 25 Argentina M (LC) Jean Pyerre 24 Brazil AM (C), M (C) Hacen 24 Mauritania DM, M (C) Rickson 24 Brazil DM, M (C)

Attacking midfielders

Jesse Lingard has trained with clubs but not signed for anyone since leaving Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Getty)

There are dozens of attacking midfielders in FM24 who have enough versatility across the pitch to be an asset. With plenty of high-profile names, these players are worth taking on trial.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attacking midfielders Player Age Nationality Position/s Jesse Lingard 29 England AM (RLC) Diego Perotti 33 Argentina AM (RLC) Amin Younes 28 Germany AM (RLC) Mohamed Ihattaren 20 Netherlands AM (RLC) Pablo Hervias 29 Spain AM (RLC) Ricardo Kishna 27 Netherlands AM (RLC) Iago Falque 32 Spain AM (RLC), ST Marco Benassi 27 Italy AM (C) Roberto Soriano 31 Italy AM (C) Rodriguinho 34 Brazil AM (C), M (C) Luke Freeman 30 England AM (RLC) Jean Pyerre 24 Brazil AM (C), M (C) Christian Bernardi 32 Argentina AM (RLC) Cristian Chavez 36 Argentina AM (RLC) Georgi Milanov 30 Bulgaria AM (RLC) Mattia Sprocati 29 Italy AM (RLC) Mauro Milano 38 Argentina AM (RLC) Omar El Kaddouri 31 Morocco AM (RLC) Kays Ruiz-Atil 19 France AM (C) Pedro Ramirez 29 Venezuela AM (C) Sphesihle Maduna 22 South Africa AM (C) Bryan Figueroa 23 Chile AM (RLC) Emiliano Ellacopulos 30 Argentina AM (RLC) Felipe Gedoz 29 Brazil AM (RLC) Diego Morales 35 Argentina AM (C) Josh Onomah 25 England AM (C), M (C) Ayanda Patosi 29 South Africa AM (RLC) Fabian Orellana 36 Chile AM (RLC) Faider Burbano 30 Colombia AM (RLC) Florian Chabrolle 24 France AM (RLC) Kamohelo Mahlatsi 22 South Africa AM (RLC) Lavdim Zumberi 22 Switzerland AM (RLC) Miralem Sulejmani 33 Serbia AM (RLC) Reimond Manco 31 Peru AM (RLC) Ruben Rochina 31 Spain AM (RLC) Tariqe Fosu 26 Ghana AM (RLC) Cristian Dal Bello 22 Brazil AM (RLC) Diego Rolan 29 Uruguay AM (RLC), ST Georgi Yomov 25 Bulgaria AM (RLC), ST Henri Lansbury 31 England AM (C) Hervin Ongenda 27 France AM (C) Urho Nissila 25 Finland AM (C) Dejan Meleg 27 Serbia AM (RLC) Guevin Tormin 24 France AM (RLC) Hicham Acheffay 21 Netherlands AM (RLC) Jaroslav Mihalik 27 Slovakia AM (RLC) Choi Kyoung-Rok 27 South Korea AM (RLC) Wagner 37 Brazil AM (RLC) Jose Villarreal 28 United States AM (RLC), ST Michel Babatunde 29 Nigeria AM (RLC), ST Dentinho 33 Brazil AM (RLC), ST Diego Estrada 33 Costa Rica AM (C) Harrinson Mojica 29 Colombia AM (C) Javi Espinosa 29 Spain AM (C) Oleg Shatov 31 Russia AM (C) Younes Kaabouni 27 France AM (C), M (C)

Right-wingers

Guess who's free on FM24… (Image credit: PA)

Seemingly every year, Hatem 'streets won't forget' Ben Arfa is a free agent – and this year is no different. With few big names who can play in this position though, this isn't a vintage year for right-wingers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Right-wingers Player Age Nationality Position/s Christian Pyagbara 26 Nigeria AM (R), ST Erik Lopez 20 Paraguay AM (R), ST Marlos 34 Ukraine AM (RC) Clifford Aboagye 27 Ghana AM (RC) Jairo 29 Spain AM (RL) Antonio Marin 22 Paraguay AM (R), ST Antonio Falcao 20 Brazil AM (RC) Leonardo 35 Brazil AM (RL) Adnane Tighadouini 29 Morocco AM (RL), ST Alan 33 China AM (RL), ST Dario Castro 22 Colombia AM (R) Fares Bahlouli 27 France AM (RC) Agnaldo 28 Brazil AM (RC) Ansou Sow 22 Senegal AM (R), ST Marcello Trotta 29 Italy AM (R), ST Kaxe 28 Spain AM (R), ST Gabriel Xavier 28 Brazil AM (RC), ST Franck Tehe 20 Germany AM (RL) Gaspar Panadero 24 Spain AM (RL) Vagner 26 Cape Verde AM (RL) Alexis Rojas 25 Paraguay AM (RL), ST Franck Ohandza 30 Cameroon AM (RL), ST Jean-Christophe Bahebeck 29 France AM (RL), ST Axel Galo 25 Argentina AM (R) Gaston Gamboa 21 Argentina AM (R), ST Lucas Cajes 22 Argentina AM (R), ST Keletso Makgalwa 25 South Africa AM (RC) Nabil El Zhar 35 Morocco AM (RC) Tristan Dingome 31 France AM (RC) Vico 25 Brazil AM (RC), ST Alex Carrera 21 Ecuador AM (RL) Carlos Rodriguez 28 Colombia AM (RL) Sardor Rashidov 31 Uzbekistan AM (RL), ST Mauricio Cuero 29 Colombia AM (R) Andre Hahn 31 Germany AM (R), ST Lucas Giovagnoli 28 Argentina AM (R), ST Jhasmani Campos 34 Bolivia AM (RC) Marko Alvir 28 Croatia AM (RC) Luan 31 Brazil AM (RC) Marcos Vinicius 27 Brazil AM (RC) Hatem Ben Arfa 35 France AM (RC), ST Andres Cordoba 24 Colombia AM (RL) Anice Badri 31 Tunisia AM (RL) Guillermo Murillo 26 Colombia AM (RL) Fabian Ahumada 26 Chile AM (RL), ST Sada Thioub 27 Senegal AM (RL), ST Valentin Viola 30 Argentina AM (RL), ST

Left-wingers

Ryan Babel is free on FM24 (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Some famous faces available for free in this list, with the likes of Ravel Morrison, Helder Costa and Javier Pastore free at the start of FM24. Some of these players are in their twilight years, with a few right in their prime.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Left-wingers Player Age Nationality Position/s Javier Pastore 33 Argentina AM (LC) Helder Costa 28 Angola AM (RL) Jean-Paul Boetius 28 Netherlands AM (LC) Ravel Morrison 29 Jamaica AM (LC) Gianluca Gaudino 25 Germany AM (LC) Luis Seijas 36 Venezuela AM (LC) Nicolas Gaitan 34 Argentina AM (LC) William De Camargo 23 Brazil AM (RL) Nemanja Jovic 19 Serbia AM (RL) Simone Edera 25 Italy AM (RL) Tanguy Coulibaly 21 France AM (RL) Burgui 28 Spain AM (RL) Tomas Malinsky 30 Czech Republic AM (L) Jose Izquierdo 30 Colombia AM (L), ST Nicolai Jorgensen 31 Denmark AM (L), ST Ryan Babel 35 Netherlands AM (L), ST Tornike Okriashvili 30 Georgia AM (RL) Davide Mariani 31 Switzerland AM (LC) Enzo Zidane 27 France AM (LC) Tomas Cadena 21 Argentina AM (LC) Marco Rojas 30 New Zealand AM (RL) Valon Berisha 29 Kosovo AM (LC) Adryan 27 Brazil AM (LC) Juan Manuel Martinez 36 Argentina AM (LC), ST Kaj de Rooij 21 Netherlands AM (RL) Azat Nurgaliev 36 Kazakhstan AM (L) Tomas Castro 23 Portugal AM (LC) Opa Nguette 28 Senegal AM (RL) Uffe Bech 29 Denmark AM (RL) Wesley Jobello 28 Martinique AM (L) Diego Rigonato 34 Brazil AM (L) Mauro Derimais 22 Argentina AM (LC) Jesus Lugo 30 Venezuela AM (L), ST Denilson 26 Brazil AM (L), ST Carlos Lizarazo 31 Colombia AM (LC) Carlos Sinisterra 30 Colombia AM (LC) Diego Biseswar 34 Suriname AM (LC) Nicolas Bertolo 36 Argentina AM (LC) Youness Mokhtar 30 Morocco AM (LC) Izet Hajrovic 30 Bosnia & Herzegovina AM (RL) Jaime Romero 31 Spain AM (RL) Karim Bellarabi 32 Germany AM (RL) Levi Lumeka 23 England AM (RL) Marcelo Bergese 37 Argentina AM (RL) Thomas Toure 28 Ivory Coast AM (RL) Yuber Asprilla 29 Colombia AM (RL)

Strikers

Fabio Quagliarella is almost 40 – but can give you a year of quality up front (Image credit: Getty)

Goals are the rarest currency in football: getting them for free is even better. There are plenty of stars with experience on this list who can add a spark in attack.