Football Manager 2024 free agents: The best 420 FM24 players to sign for nothing

By Mark White
published

Football Manager 2024 free agents can keep your FM24 squad costs down, with superstars available for nothing

Football Manager 2024
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

Football Manager 2024 begins with certain players still looking for a deal since FM24 mirrors the real-world transfer window. 

And these are the players who were still without a team when the game was released on November 6. Though they may still join a club, they're all yours for free – excluding a sign-on fee, of course. We also have the best bargains and best wonderkids for you to peruse. 

These are our favourite free agents for your save in FM24

Football Manager 2024 best free agents

Goalkeepers

Football Manager 2024 free agents: Who are the free FM24 goalkeepers I need to sign?

Ben Foster

Ben Foster is clubless, following his exit from Wrexham (Image credit: PA)

The most dull player to sign on any FM game is a backup goalkeeper, right? Well we've just saved you a job. With one particularly high-profile free agent in David De Gea this year, you can pick up a high-stats GK to compete in your squad. 

Goalkeepers
PlayerAgeNationalityPosition/s
David De Gea31SpainGK
Timo Horn29GermanyGK
Oscar Linner25SwedenGK
Sergio Asenjo33SpainGK
Jed Steer29EnglandGK
Oscar Ustari36ArgentinaGK
Matt Macey27EnglandGK
Ziga Frelih24SloveniaGK
Fernando Caixeta 24BrazilGK
Kiko Casilla35SpainGK
Luis Castillo22SpainGK
Diego Monteiro 22BrazilGK
Ander Bardaji27SpainGK
David Ochoa21MexicoGK
Goran Karacic25Bosnia & HerzegovinaGK
Jonathan Orozco36MexicoGK
Lennart Moser22GermanyGK
Miguel Angel Tejeda27MexicoGK
Renan Ribeiro 32BrazilGK
Abdelkader Salhi29AlgeriaGK
Ben Foster39EnglandGK
Josh Cohen29United StatesGK
Malcolm Barcola23TogoGK
Rune Jarstein37NorwayGK
Diego Alves 37BrazilGK

Right-backs

Football Manager 2024 free agents: Who are the free FM24 right-backs I need to sign?

Matthew Lowton of Burnley scores their side's third goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley at Selhurst Park on February 13, 2021 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors.

Matt Lowton is yet to join Northern Premier League Division One West club Witton Albion at the start of FM24 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

There aren't a lot of top-quality right-backs sitting in the waiting room on FM24 but with a fair few capable of operating in different positions, it's worth giving some of these players a trial. 

Right-backs
PlayerAgeNationalityPosition
Jacopo Sala30ItalyD/WB/M (R)
Francis Guerrero26SpainD/WB (R)
Kevin Malcuit30FranceD/WB (R)
Leo Gomes 26BrazilD/WB (R), DM
Kostas Stafylidis28GreeceD/WB (RL), DM
Andre Almeida31PortugalD (RL), DM
Mattias Johansson30SwedenD/WB (R)
Unai Bustinza30SpainD (RC)
Darnell Fisher28EnglandD/WB (R)
Fran Karacic26AustraliaD/WB (R)
Jordi Calavera26SpainD/WB (R)
Mathieu Deplagne30FranceD/WB (R)
Nadjack 28Guinea-BissauD/WB (R)
Joao Oliveira23PortugalD (R)
Almamy Toure26MaliD (RC)
Francisco Meza30ColombiaD (RC)
Reuben Yem24NigeriaD/WB (R)
George Corral31MexicoD/WB (R), DM
Collins Fai29CameroonD/WB (RL)
Emmanuel Attipoe22GhanaD/WB (RL)
Mathias Suarez26UruguayD/WB (RL)
Moritz Bauer30AustriaD/WB (RL)
Ibrahima Mbaye27SenegalD/WB (RL), M (R)
Joel Ferreira30PortugalD (RL)
Mesca 29Guinea-BissauD/WB/M (R)
Gil Giovanni Buron28MexicoD/WB (R)
Harold Gomez30ColombiaD/WB (R)
Jonathan Ruque22FranceD/WB (R)
Yann Godart20FranceD/WB (R)
Bruno Souza 24BrazilD/WB (R)
Cleuber 23BrazilD/WB (R)
Diga 24PortugalD/WB (R)
Harouna Abou Demba 30MauritaniaD/WB (R)
Junio Rocha 25BrazilD/WB (R)
Paulinho 30PortugalD/WB (R)
Aleix Vidal32SpainD/WB (R), AM (RL)
Juan Daniel Roa30ColombiaD/WB (R), DM
Lukas Klunter26GermanyD (RC)
Molla Wague31MaliD (RC)
Reginaldo 30BrazilD (RC)
Manuel Thurnwald23AustriaD (RC), DM, M (RC)
Guillem 24SpainD/WB/AM (R)
Fouad Chafik35MoroccoD/WB/M (R)
Jeremy Pied33FranceD/WB/M (R)
Nicolas Roa28ColombiaD/WB/M (R)
Federico Mattiello26ItalyD/WB/M (RL)
Aaron Barquett23ArgentinaD/WB (R)
Luis Schlishting20ArgentinaD/WB (R)
Matt Olosunde24United StatesD/WB (R)
Michael Contreras29ChileD/WB (R)
Todd Kane28EnglandD/WB (R)
Toni Gorupec29CroatiaD/WB (R)
Jordy Gaspar25FranceD/WB (RL)
John Lennon 30BrazilD/WB (RL)
Arseny Logashov30RussiaD (RC)
Matt Lowton33EnglandD (RC)

Centre-backs

Football Manager 2024 free agents: Who are the free FM24 centre-backs I need to sign?

Jerome Boateng

Plenty of high-profile centre-backs are without a club at current (Image credit: PA)

The list of central defenders waiting for a contract in FM24 contains World Cup winners. With some hugely experienced players on the list, getting one or two of these players in can address leadership in your squad. 

Centre-backs
PlayerAgeNationalityPosition/s
Jozo Simunovic28CroatiaD (C)
Shkodran Mustafi30GermanyD (C)
Adil Rami36FranceD (C)
Daniel Ayala31SpainD (C)
Jack O'Connell28EnglandD (C)
Jerome Boateng33GermanyD (C)
Jean-Philippe Gbamin26Ivory CoastD (C), DM, M (C)
Liam Moore29JamaicaD (C)
Winston Reid34New ZealandD (C)
Digao 34BrazilD (C)
Aymen Abdennour32TunisiaD (C)
Ermin Bicakcic32Bosnia & HerzegovinaD (C)
Jose Luis Moreno25ColombiaD (C)
Eduardo Bauermann 26BrazilD (C)
Ryan Donk36SurinameD (C)
Steven Caulker30Sierra LeoneD (C)
Jang Hyun-Soo 30South KoreaD (C)
Leo 34BrazilD (C)
Roberto Puncec30CroatiaD (C), DM, M (C)
Salif Sane31SenegalD (C), DM, M (C)
Alexandru Epureanu35MoldovaD (C)
Bubacarr Sanneh27The GambiaD (C)
Felipe Carvalho28UruguayD (C)
Goncalo Loureiro22PortugalD (C)
Marko Mihojevic26Bosnia & HerzegovinaD (C)
Yaya Sane32SenegalD (C)
Yegor Krimets30UzbekistanD (C)
Zouhair Feddal32MoroccoD (C)
Dankler 30BrazilD (C)
Jimmy Giraudon30FranceD (C), DM
Felix Eboa Eboa25CameroonD (C)
Jemal Tabidze26GeorgiaD (C)
Roman Golobart30SpainD (C)
Sega Coulibaly26FranceD (C)
Sokratis Papastathopoulos34GreeceD (C)
Yaya Banana30CameroonD (C)
Raphael Silva 30BrazilD (C)
Reynaldo 25BrazilD (C)
Camilo Mancilla29ColombiaD (C), DM
Denys Bain29FranceD (C), DM
Jhony Douglas 25BrazilD (C), DM

Left-backs

Football Manager 2024 free agents: Who are the free FM24 left-backs I need to sign?

Ryan Bertrand

Ryan Bertrand is a free agent in FM24 (Image credit: PA)

There are plenty of decent left-backs able to join you for just a sign-on fee. Two interesting picks? Ryan Bertrand and Danny Rose, formerly England's two best in that position. 

Left-backs
PlayerAgeNationalityPosition/s
Salvador Rodriguez20MexicoD (LC)
Riza Durmisi28DenmarkD/WB/M (L)
Ryan Bertrand32EnglandD/WB (L)
Haitam Aleesami30NorwayD/WB (L)
Lewis Strapp22ScotlandD/WB (L)
Marvin Plattenhardt30GermanyD/WB (L)
Danny Rose32EnglandD/WB/M (L)
Nico Schulz29GermanyD/WB (L)
Danilo Acosta24HondurasD (L)
Ailton 27BrazilD/WB/M (L)
Adrian Goransch23MexicoD/WB (L)
Afonso Figueiredo29PortugalD/WB (L)
Kingsley Madu26NigeriaD/WB (L)
Christopher Rocchia24FranceD/WB (L)
Joaquin Moreyra24ArgentinaD/WB (L)
Julian Valencia21ColombiaD/WB (L)
Souleyman Doumbia25Ivory CoastD/WB (L)
Saeid Aghaei27IranD (L)
Erik Vera30MexicoD/WB (L)
Juan Manuel Ramos25UruguayD/WB (L)
Luca Barlocco27ItalyD/WB (L)
Nicolas Carreño28ColombiaD/WB (L)
Amro Tarek30EgyptD (LC)
Lucas Orban33ArgentinaD (LC)
Ebube Duru 22NigeriaD/M (L)
Alessandro Favalli29ItalyD/WB/M (L)
Emmanuel Garcia32MexicoD/WB (L)
Georgy Schennikov31RussiaD/WB (L)
Waylon Francis31Costa RicaD/WB (L)
Geferson 28BrazilD/WB (L), DM
Mario Orozco28MexicoD (L)
Park Sun-Ju 30South KoreaD (L)
Dominik Franke23GermanyD (LC)
Marvin Zeegelaar31NetherlandsD (LC)
Santiago Ruiz25ColombiaD (LC)

Defensive midfielders

Football Manager 2024 free agents: Who are the free FM24 defensive midfielders I need to sign?

Lucas Biglia of Argentina celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a match between Colombia and Argentina as part of FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers at Metropolitano Stadium on November 17, 2015 in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Lucas Biglia is available for free in FM24 (Image credit: Gal Schweizer/LatinContent via Getty Images)

Defensive midfield is always stocked with free talent in FM – and given that this is a position in which players tend to improve with age, it's perhaps no surprise to see so many over-30s in this list. 

Defensive midfielders
PlayerAgeNationalityPosition/s
Lucas Biglia36ArgentinaDM
Claudio Yacob34ArgentinaDM
Luiz Gustavo 34BrazilDM, M (C)
Adrien Silva33PortugalDM
Rodrigo Lindoso 33BrazilDM
Alfred N'Diaye32SenegalDM
Yann M'Vila32FranceDM, M (C)
Anderson Carvalho 32BrazilDM
Joel Obi31NigeriaDM
Íñigo Eguaras30SpainDM
Nikola Vukcevic30MontenegroDM
Son Jun-Ho 30South KoreaDM, M (C)
Jefferson Orejuela29EcuadorDM, M (C)
Lorenzo Crisetig29ItalyDM
Jessy Pi28FranceDM
Kevin Stewart28JamaicaDM
Yassin Ayoub28MoroccoDM
Ruben Oliveira27PortugalDM
Xeka 27PortugalDM, M (C)
Peter Etebo26NigeriaDM
Luke Amos25EnglandDM
Achraf el Bouchataoui22NetherlandsDM
Nnamdi Ofoborh22NigeriaDM
Dejan Tetek19SerbiaDM

Central midfielders

Football Manager 2024 free agents: Who are the free FM24 central midfielders I need to sign?

Radja Nainggolan

Radja Nainggolan is clubless in FM24 (Image credit: PA)

As ever with CMs, it's best to take a deep-dive into the stats before signing. Are they defensive? Attacking? A mixture? Taking a player on trial could be an idea first. 

Central midfielders
PlayerAgeNationalityPosition/s
Rodriguinho 34BrazilAM (C), M (C)
Radja Nainggolan34BelgiumDM, M, AM (C)
Romain Amalfitano32FranceM (C)
Maximiliano Lugo32ArgentinaM (LC)
Ibrahim Rabiu31NigeriaDM, M, AM (C)
Stefan Johansen31NorwayDM, M, AM (C)
Matheus Galdezani 30BrazilDM, M (C)
Pele 30Guinea-BissauDM, M (C)
Jose Campaña29SpainDM, M, AM (C)
Mica 29PortugalM (C)
Richard Franco29ParaguayM (RC)
Younes Kaabouni27FranceAM (C), M (C)
Gustavo Blanco 27BrazilDM, M (C)
Ismael 27BrazilDM, M (C)
Phumlani Ntshangase27South AfricaM (C)
James Lea Siliki26CameroonM (LC)
Josh Onomah25EnglandAM (C), M (C)
Bochecha 25BrazilDM, M (C)
Mauro Gonzalez25ArgentinaM (LC)
Jean Pyerre 24BrazilAM (C), M (C)
Hacen 24MauritaniaDM, M (C)
Rickson 24BrazilDM, M (C)

Attacking midfielders

Football Manager 2024 free agents: Who are the free FM24 attacking midfielders I need to sign?

Jesse Lingard and Cristiano Ronaldo

Jesse Lingard has trained with clubs but not signed for anyone since leaving Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Getty)

There are dozens of attacking midfielders in FM24 who have enough versatility across the pitch to be an asset. With plenty of high-profile names, these players are worth taking on trial.

Attacking midfielders
PlayerAgeNationalityPosition/s
Jesse Lingard29EnglandAM (RLC)
Diego Perotti33ArgentinaAM (RLC)
Amin Younes28GermanyAM (RLC)
Mohamed Ihattaren20NetherlandsAM (RLC)
Pablo Hervias29SpainAM (RLC)
Ricardo Kishna27NetherlandsAM (RLC)
Iago Falque32SpainAM (RLC), ST
Marco Benassi27ItalyAM (C)
Roberto Soriano31ItalyAM (C)
Rodriguinho 34BrazilAM (C), M (C)
Luke Freeman30EnglandAM (RLC)
Jean Pyerre 24BrazilAM (C), M (C)
Christian Bernardi32ArgentinaAM (RLC)
Cristian Chavez36ArgentinaAM (RLC)
Georgi Milanov30BulgariaAM (RLC)
Mattia Sprocati29ItalyAM (RLC)
Mauro Milano38ArgentinaAM (RLC)
Omar El Kaddouri31MoroccoAM (RLC)
Kays Ruiz-Atil19FranceAM (C)
Pedro Ramirez29VenezuelaAM (C)
Sphesihle Maduna22South AfricaAM (C)
Bryan Figueroa23ChileAM (RLC)
Emiliano Ellacopulos30ArgentinaAM (RLC)
Felipe Gedoz 29BrazilAM (RLC)
Diego Morales35ArgentinaAM (C)
Josh Onomah25EnglandAM (C), M (C)
Ayanda Patosi29South AfricaAM (RLC)
Fabian Orellana36ChileAM (RLC)
Faider Burbano30ColombiaAM (RLC)
Florian Chabrolle24FranceAM (RLC)
Kamohelo Mahlatsi22South AfricaAM (RLC)
Lavdim Zumberi22SwitzerlandAM (RLC)
Miralem Sulejmani33SerbiaAM (RLC)
Reimond Manco31PeruAM (RLC)
Ruben Rochina31SpainAM (RLC)
Tariqe Fosu26GhanaAM (RLC)
Cristian Dal Bello 22BrazilAM (RLC)
Diego Rolan29UruguayAM (RLC), ST
Georgi Yomov25BulgariaAM (RLC), ST
Henri Lansbury31EnglandAM (C)
Hervin Ongenda27FranceAM (C)
Urho Nissila25FinlandAM (C)
Dejan Meleg27SerbiaAM (RLC)
Guevin Tormin24FranceAM (RLC)
Hicham Acheffay21NetherlandsAM (RLC)
Jaroslav Mihalik27SlovakiaAM (RLC)
Choi Kyoung-Rok 27South KoreaAM (RLC)
Wagner 37BrazilAM (RLC)
Jose Villarreal28United StatesAM (RLC), ST
Michel Babatunde29NigeriaAM (RLC), ST
Dentinho 33BrazilAM (RLC), ST
Diego Estrada33Costa RicaAM (C)
Harrinson Mojica29ColombiaAM (C)
Javi Espinosa29SpainAM (C)
Oleg Shatov31RussiaAM (C)
Younes Kaabouni27FranceAM (C), M (C)

Right-wingers

Football Manager 2024 free agents: Who are the free FM24 right-wingers I need to sign?

Hatem Ben Arfa Newcastle

Guess who's free on FM24(Image credit: PA)

Seemingly every year, Hatem 'streets won't forget' Ben Arfa is a free agent – and this year is no different. With few big names who can play in this position though, this isn't a vintage year for right-wingers.

Right-wingers
PlayerAgeNationalityPosition/s
Christian Pyagbara26NigeriaAM (R), ST
Erik Lopez20ParaguayAM (R), ST
Marlos 34UkraineAM (RC)
Clifford Aboagye27GhanaAM (RC)
Jairo 29SpainAM (RL)
Antonio Marin22ParaguayAM (R), ST
Antonio Falcao 20BrazilAM (RC)
Leonardo 35BrazilAM (RL)
Adnane Tighadouini29MoroccoAM (RL), ST
Alan 33ChinaAM (RL), ST
Dario Castro22ColombiaAM (R)
Fares Bahlouli27FranceAM (RC)
Agnaldo 28BrazilAM (RC)
Ansou Sow22SenegalAM (R), ST
Marcello Trotta29ItalyAM (R), ST
Kaxe 28SpainAM (R), ST
Gabriel Xavier 28BrazilAM (RC), ST
Franck Tehe20GermanyAM (RL)
Gaspar Panadero24SpainAM (RL)
Vagner 26Cape VerdeAM (RL)
Alexis Rojas25ParaguayAM (RL), ST
Franck Ohandza30CameroonAM (RL), ST
Jean-Christophe Bahebeck29FranceAM (RL), ST
Axel Galo25ArgentinaAM (R)
Gaston Gamboa21ArgentinaAM (R), ST
Lucas Cajes22ArgentinaAM (R), ST
Keletso Makgalwa25South AfricaAM (RC)
Nabil El Zhar35MoroccoAM (RC)
Tristan Dingome31FranceAM (RC)
Vico 25BrazilAM (RC), ST
Alex Carrera21EcuadorAM (RL)
Carlos Rodriguez28ColombiaAM (RL)
Sardor Rashidov31UzbekistanAM (RL), ST
Mauricio Cuero29ColombiaAM (R)
Andre Hahn31GermanyAM (R), ST
Lucas Giovagnoli28ArgentinaAM (R), ST
Jhasmani Campos34BoliviaAM (RC)
Marko Alvir28CroatiaAM (RC)
Luan 31BrazilAM (RC)
Marcos Vinicius 27BrazilAM (RC)
Hatem Ben Arfa35FranceAM (RC), ST
Andres Cordoba24ColombiaAM (RL)
Anice Badri31TunisiaAM (RL)
Guillermo Murillo26ColombiaAM (RL)
Fabian Ahumada26ChileAM (RL), ST
Sada Thioub27SenegalAM (RL), ST
Valentin Viola30ArgentinaAM (RL), ST

Left-wingers

Football Manager 2024 free agents: Who are the free FM24 left-wingers I need to sign?

Ryan Babel of Fulham celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Everton FC at Craven Cottage on April 13, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Ryan Babel is free on FM24 (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Some famous faces available for free in this list, with the likes of Ravel Morrison, Helder Costa and Javier Pastore free at the start of FM24. Some of these players are in their twilight years, with a few right in their prime. 

Left-wingers
PlayerAgeNationalityPosition/s
Javier Pastore33ArgentinaAM (LC)
Helder Costa28AngolaAM (RL)
Jean-Paul Boetius28NetherlandsAM (LC)
Ravel Morrison29JamaicaAM (LC)
Gianluca Gaudino25GermanyAM (LC)
Luis Seijas36VenezuelaAM (LC)
Nicolas Gaitan34ArgentinaAM (LC)
William De Camargo23BrazilAM (RL)
Nemanja Jovic19SerbiaAM (RL)
Simone Edera25ItalyAM (RL)
Tanguy Coulibaly21FranceAM (RL)
Burgui 28SpainAM (RL)
Tomas Malinsky30Czech RepublicAM (L)
Jose Izquierdo30ColombiaAM (L), ST
Nicolai Jorgensen31DenmarkAM (L), ST
Ryan Babel35NetherlandsAM (L), ST
Tornike Okriashvili30GeorgiaAM (RL)
Davide Mariani31SwitzerlandAM (LC)
Enzo Zidane27FranceAM (LC)
Tomas Cadena21ArgentinaAM (LC)
Marco Rojas30New ZealandAM (RL)
Valon Berisha29KosovoAM (LC)
Adryan 27BrazilAM (LC)
Juan Manuel Martinez36ArgentinaAM (LC), ST
Kaj de Rooij21NetherlandsAM (RL)
Azat Nurgaliev36KazakhstanAM (L)
Tomas Castro23PortugalAM (LC)
Opa Nguette28SenegalAM (RL)
Uffe Bech29DenmarkAM (RL)
Wesley Jobello28MartiniqueAM (L)
Diego Rigonato 34BrazilAM (L)
Mauro Derimais22ArgentinaAM (LC)
Jesus Lugo30VenezuelaAM (L), ST
Denilson 26BrazilAM (L), ST
Carlos Lizarazo31ColombiaAM (LC)
Carlos Sinisterra30ColombiaAM (LC)
Diego Biseswar34SurinameAM (LC)
Nicolas Bertolo36ArgentinaAM (LC)
Youness Mokhtar30MoroccoAM (LC)
Izet Hajrovic30Bosnia & HerzegovinaAM (RL)
Jaime Romero31SpainAM (RL)
Karim Bellarabi32GermanyAM (RL)
Levi Lumeka23EnglandAM (RL)
Marcelo Bergese37ArgentinaAM (RL)
Thomas Toure28Ivory CoastAM (RL)
Yuber Asprilla29ColombiaAM (RL)

Strikers

Football Manager 2024 free agents: Who are the free FM24 strikers I need to sign?

10 players who peaked after turning 30

Fabio Quagliarella is almost 40 – but can give you a year of quality up front (Image credit: Getty)

Goals are the rarest currency in football: getting them for free is even better. There are plenty of stars with experience on this list who can add a spark in attack. 

Centre-forwards
PlayerAgeNationalityPosition/s
Fabio Quagliarella39ItalyST
Luan Silva 23BrazilAM (C), ST
Brian Fernandez27ArgentinaST
Imoh Ezekiel28NigeriaST
Stefano Okaka32ItalyST
Connor Wickham29EnglandST
Felipe Caicedo33EcuadorST
Simone Zaza31ItalyST
Jhon Miranda25ColombiaST
Leke James29