Football Manager 2024 free agents: The best 420 FM24 players to sign for nothing
Football Manager 2024 free agents can keep your FM24 squad costs down, with superstars available for nothing
Football Manager 2024 begins with certain players still looking for a deal since FM24 mirrors the real-world transfer window.
And these are the players who were still without a team when the game was released on November 6. Though they may still join a club, they're all yours for free – excluding a sign-on fee, of course. We also have the best bargains and best wonderkids for you to peruse.
These are our favourite free agents for your save in FM24…
Football Manager 2024 best free agents
Goalkeepers
Football Manager 2024 free agents: Who are the free FM24 goalkeepers I need to sign?
The most dull player to sign on any FM game is a backup goalkeeper, right? Well we've just saved you a job. With one particularly high-profile free agent in David De Gea this year, you can pick up a high-stats GK to compete in your squad.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Position/s
|David De Gea
|31
|Spain
|GK
|Timo Horn
|29
|Germany
|GK
|Oscar Linner
|25
|Sweden
|GK
|Sergio Asenjo
|33
|Spain
|GK
|Jed Steer
|29
|England
|GK
|Oscar Ustari
|36
|Argentina
|GK
|Matt Macey
|27
|England
|GK
|Ziga Frelih
|24
|Slovenia
|GK
|Fernando Caixeta
|24
|Brazil
|GK
|Kiko Casilla
|35
|Spain
|GK
|Luis Castillo
|22
|Spain
|GK
|Diego Monteiro
|22
|Brazil
|GK
|Ander Bardaji
|27
|Spain
|GK
|David Ochoa
|21
|Mexico
|GK
|Goran Karacic
|25
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|GK
|Jonathan Orozco
|36
|Mexico
|GK
|Lennart Moser
|22
|Germany
|GK
|Miguel Angel Tejeda
|27
|Mexico
|GK
|Renan Ribeiro
|32
|Brazil
|GK
|Abdelkader Salhi
|29
|Algeria
|GK
|Ben Foster
|39
|England
|GK
|Josh Cohen
|29
|United States
|GK
|Malcolm Barcola
|23
|Togo
|GK
|Rune Jarstein
|37
|Norway
|GK
|Diego Alves
|37
|Brazil
|GK
Right-backs
Football Manager 2024 free agents: Who are the free FM24 right-backs I need to sign?
There aren't a lot of top-quality right-backs sitting in the waiting room on FM24 but with a fair few capable of operating in different positions, it's worth giving some of these players a trial.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Position
|Jacopo Sala
|30
|Italy
|D/WB/M (R)
|Francis Guerrero
|26
|Spain
|D/WB (R)
|Kevin Malcuit
|30
|France
|D/WB (R)
|Leo Gomes
|26
|Brazil
|D/WB (R), DM
|Kostas Stafylidis
|28
|Greece
|D/WB (RL), DM
|Andre Almeida
|31
|Portugal
|D (RL), DM
|Mattias Johansson
|30
|Sweden
|D/WB (R)
|Unai Bustinza
|30
|Spain
|D (RC)
|Darnell Fisher
|28
|England
|D/WB (R)
|Fran Karacic
|26
|Australia
|D/WB (R)
|Jordi Calavera
|26
|Spain
|D/WB (R)
|Mathieu Deplagne
|30
|France
|D/WB (R)
|Nadjack
|28
|Guinea-Bissau
|D/WB (R)
|Joao Oliveira
|23
|Portugal
|D (R)
|Almamy Toure
|26
|Mali
|D (RC)
|Francisco Meza
|30
|Colombia
|D (RC)
|Reuben Yem
|24
|Nigeria
|D/WB (R)
|George Corral
|31
|Mexico
|D/WB (R), DM
|Collins Fai
|29
|Cameroon
|D/WB (RL)
|Emmanuel Attipoe
|22
|Ghana
|D/WB (RL)
|Mathias Suarez
|26
|Uruguay
|D/WB (RL)
|Moritz Bauer
|30
|Austria
|D/WB (RL)
|Ibrahima Mbaye
|27
|Senegal
|D/WB (RL), M (R)
|Joel Ferreira
|30
|Portugal
|D (RL)
|Mesca
|29
|Guinea-Bissau
|D/WB/M (R)
|Gil Giovanni Buron
|28
|Mexico
|D/WB (R)
|Harold Gomez
|30
|Colombia
|D/WB (R)
|Jonathan Ruque
|22
|France
|D/WB (R)
|Yann Godart
|20
|France
|D/WB (R)
|Bruno Souza
|24
|Brazil
|D/WB (R)
|Cleuber
|23
|Brazil
|D/WB (R)
|Diga
|24
|Portugal
|D/WB (R)
|Harouna Abou Demba
|30
|Mauritania
|D/WB (R)
|Junio Rocha
|25
|Brazil
|D/WB (R)
|Paulinho
|30
|Portugal
|D/WB (R)
|Aleix Vidal
|32
|Spain
|D/WB (R), AM (RL)
|Juan Daniel Roa
|30
|Colombia
|D/WB (R), DM
|Lukas Klunter
|26
|Germany
|D (RC)
|Molla Wague
|31
|Mali
|D (RC)
|Reginaldo
|30
|Brazil
|D (RC)
|Manuel Thurnwald
|23
|Austria
|D (RC), DM, M (RC)
|Guillem
|24
|Spain
|D/WB/AM (R)
|Fouad Chafik
|35
|Morocco
|D/WB/M (R)
|Jeremy Pied
|33
|France
|D/WB/M (R)
|Nicolas Roa
|28
|Colombia
|D/WB/M (R)
|Federico Mattiello
|26
|Italy
|D/WB/M (RL)
|Aaron Barquett
|23
|Argentina
|D/WB (R)
|Luis Schlishting
|20
|Argentina
|D/WB (R)
|Matt Olosunde
|24
|United States
|D/WB (R)
|Michael Contreras
|29
|Chile
|D/WB (R)
|Todd Kane
|28
|England
|D/WB (R)
|Toni Gorupec
|29
|Croatia
|D/WB (R)
|Jordy Gaspar
|25
|France
|D/WB (RL)
|John Lennon
|30
|Brazil
|D/WB (RL)
|Arseny Logashov
|30
|Russia
|D (RC)
|Matt Lowton
|33
|England
|D (RC)
Centre-backs
Football Manager 2024 free agents: Who are the free FM24 centre-backs I need to sign?
The list of central defenders waiting for a contract in FM24 contains World Cup winners. With some hugely experienced players on the list, getting one or two of these players in can address leadership in your squad.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Position/s
|Jozo Simunovic
|28
|Croatia
|D (C)
|Shkodran Mustafi
|30
|Germany
|D (C)
|Adil Rami
|36
|France
|D (C)
|Daniel Ayala
|31
|Spain
|D (C)
|Jack O'Connell
|28
|England
|D (C)
|Jerome Boateng
|33
|Germany
|D (C)
|Jean-Philippe Gbamin
|26
|Ivory Coast
|D (C), DM, M (C)
|Liam Moore
|29
|Jamaica
|D (C)
|Winston Reid
|34
|New Zealand
|D (C)
|Digao
|34
|Brazil
|D (C)
|Aymen Abdennour
|32
|Tunisia
|D (C)
|Ermin Bicakcic
|32
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|D (C)
|Jose Luis Moreno
|25
|Colombia
|D (C)
|Eduardo Bauermann
|26
|Brazil
|D (C)
|Ryan Donk
|36
|Suriname
|D (C)
|Steven Caulker
|30
|Sierra Leone
|D (C)
|Jang Hyun-Soo
|30
|South Korea
|D (C)
|Leo
|34
|Brazil
|D (C)
|Roberto Puncec
|30
|Croatia
|D (C), DM, M (C)
|Salif Sane
|31
|Senegal
|D (C), DM, M (C)
|Alexandru Epureanu
|35
|Moldova
|D (C)
|Bubacarr Sanneh
|27
|The Gambia
|D (C)
|Felipe Carvalho
|28
|Uruguay
|D (C)
|Goncalo Loureiro
|22
|Portugal
|D (C)
|Marko Mihojevic
|26
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|D (C)
|Yaya Sane
|32
|Senegal
|D (C)
|Yegor Krimets
|30
|Uzbekistan
|D (C)
|Zouhair Feddal
|32
|Morocco
|D (C)
|Dankler
|30
|Brazil
|D (C)
|Jimmy Giraudon
|30
|France
|D (C), DM
|Felix Eboa Eboa
|25
|Cameroon
|D (C)
|Jemal Tabidze
|26
|Georgia
|D (C)
|Roman Golobart
|30
|Spain
|D (C)
|Sega Coulibaly
|26
|France
|D (C)
|Sokratis Papastathopoulos
|34
|Greece
|D (C)
|Yaya Banana
|30
|Cameroon
|D (C)
|Raphael Silva
|30
|Brazil
|D (C)
|Reynaldo
|25
|Brazil
|D (C)
|Camilo Mancilla
|29
|Colombia
|D (C), DM
|Denys Bain
|29
|France
|D (C), DM
|Jhony Douglas
|25
|Brazil
|D (C), DM
Left-backs
Football Manager 2024 free agents: Who are the free FM24 left-backs I need to sign?
There are plenty of decent left-backs able to join you for just a sign-on fee. Two interesting picks? Ryan Bertrand and Danny Rose, formerly England's two best in that position.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Position/s
|Salvador Rodriguez
|20
|Mexico
|D (LC)
|Riza Durmisi
|28
|Denmark
|D/WB/M (L)
|Ryan Bertrand
|32
|England
|D/WB (L)
|Haitam Aleesami
|30
|Norway
|D/WB (L)
|Lewis Strapp
|22
|Scotland
|D/WB (L)
|Marvin Plattenhardt
|30
|Germany
|D/WB (L)
|Danny Rose
|32
|England
|D/WB/M (L)
|Nico Schulz
|29
|Germany
|D/WB (L)
|Danilo Acosta
|24
|Honduras
|D (L)
|Ailton
|27
|Brazil
|D/WB/M (L)
|Adrian Goransch
|23
|Mexico
|D/WB (L)
|Afonso Figueiredo
|29
|Portugal
|D/WB (L)
|Kingsley Madu
|26
|Nigeria
|D/WB (L)
|Christopher Rocchia
|24
|France
|D/WB (L)
|Joaquin Moreyra
|24
|Argentina
|D/WB (L)
|Julian Valencia
|21
|Colombia
|D/WB (L)
|Souleyman Doumbia
|25
|Ivory Coast
|D/WB (L)
|Saeid Aghaei
|27
|Iran
|D (L)
|Erik Vera
|30
|Mexico
|D/WB (L)
|Juan Manuel Ramos
|25
|Uruguay
|D/WB (L)
|Luca Barlocco
|27
|Italy
|D/WB (L)
|Nicolas Carreño
|28
|Colombia
|D/WB (L)
|Amro Tarek
|30
|Egypt
|D (LC)
|Lucas Orban
|33
|Argentina
|D (LC)
|Ebube Duru
|22
|Nigeria
|D/M (L)
|Alessandro Favalli
|29
|Italy
|D/WB/M (L)
|Emmanuel Garcia
|32
|Mexico
|D/WB (L)
|Georgy Schennikov
|31
|Russia
|D/WB (L)
|Waylon Francis
|31
|Costa Rica
|D/WB (L)
|Geferson
|28
|Brazil
|D/WB (L), DM
|Mario Orozco
|28
|Mexico
|D (L)
|Park Sun-Ju
|30
|South Korea
|D (L)
|Dominik Franke
|23
|Germany
|D (LC)
|Marvin Zeegelaar
|31
|Netherlands
|D (LC)
|Santiago Ruiz
|25
|Colombia
|D (LC)
Defensive midfielders
Football Manager 2024 free agents: Who are the free FM24 defensive midfielders I need to sign?
Defensive midfield is always stocked with free talent in FM – and given that this is a position in which players tend to improve with age, it's perhaps no surprise to see so many over-30s in this list.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Position/s
|Lucas Biglia
|36
|Argentina
|DM
|Claudio Yacob
|34
|Argentina
|DM
|Luiz Gustavo
|34
|Brazil
|DM, M (C)
|Adrien Silva
|33
|Portugal
|DM
|Rodrigo Lindoso
|33
|Brazil
|DM
|Alfred N'Diaye
|32
|Senegal
|DM
|Yann M'Vila
|32
|France
|DM, M (C)
|Anderson Carvalho
|32
|Brazil
|DM
|Joel Obi
|31
|Nigeria
|DM
|Íñigo Eguaras
|30
|Spain
|DM
|Nikola Vukcevic
|30
|Montenegro
|DM
|Son Jun-Ho
|30
|South Korea
|DM, M (C)
|Jefferson Orejuela
|29
|Ecuador
|DM, M (C)
|Lorenzo Crisetig
|29
|Italy
|DM
|Jessy Pi
|28
|France
|DM
|Kevin Stewart
|28
|Jamaica
|DM
|Yassin Ayoub
|28
|Morocco
|DM
|Ruben Oliveira
|27
|Portugal
|DM
|Xeka
|27
|Portugal
|DM, M (C)
|Peter Etebo
|26
|Nigeria
|DM
|Luke Amos
|25
|England
|DM
|Achraf el Bouchataoui
|22
|Netherlands
|DM
|Nnamdi Ofoborh
|22
|Nigeria
|DM
|Dejan Tetek
|19
|Serbia
|DM
Central midfielders
Football Manager 2024 free agents: Who are the free FM24 central midfielders I need to sign?
As ever with CMs, it's best to take a deep-dive into the stats before signing. Are they defensive? Attacking? A mixture? Taking a player on trial could be an idea first.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Position/s
|Rodriguinho
|34
|Brazil
|AM (C), M (C)
|Radja Nainggolan
|34
|Belgium
|DM, M, AM (C)
|Romain Amalfitano
|32
|France
|M (C)
|Maximiliano Lugo
|32
|Argentina
|M (LC)
|Ibrahim Rabiu
|31
|Nigeria
|DM, M, AM (C)
|Stefan Johansen
|31
|Norway
|DM, M, AM (C)
|Matheus Galdezani
|30
|Brazil
|DM, M (C)
|Pele
|30
|Guinea-Bissau
|DM, M (C)
|Jose Campaña
|29
|Spain
|DM, M, AM (C)
|Mica
|29
|Portugal
|M (C)
|Richard Franco
|29
|Paraguay
|M (RC)
|Younes Kaabouni
|27
|France
|AM (C), M (C)
|Gustavo Blanco
|27
|Brazil
|DM, M (C)
|Ismael
|27
|Brazil
|DM, M (C)
|Phumlani Ntshangase
|27
|South Africa
|M (C)
|James Lea Siliki
|26
|Cameroon
|M (LC)
|Josh Onomah
|25
|England
|AM (C), M (C)
|Bochecha
|25
|Brazil
|DM, M (C)
|Mauro Gonzalez
|25
|Argentina
|M (LC)
|Jean Pyerre
|24
|Brazil
|AM (C), M (C)
|Hacen
|24
|Mauritania
|DM, M (C)
|Rickson
|24
|Brazil
|DM, M (C)
Attacking midfielders
Football Manager 2024 free agents: Who are the free FM24 attacking midfielders I need to sign?
There are dozens of attacking midfielders in FM24 who have enough versatility across the pitch to be an asset. With plenty of high-profile names, these players are worth taking on trial.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Position/s
|Jesse Lingard
|29
|England
|AM (RLC)
|Diego Perotti
|33
|Argentina
|AM (RLC)
|Amin Younes
|28
|Germany
|AM (RLC)
|Mohamed Ihattaren
|20
|Netherlands
|AM (RLC)
|Pablo Hervias
|29
|Spain
|AM (RLC)
|Ricardo Kishna
|27
|Netherlands
|AM (RLC)
|Iago Falque
|32
|Spain
|AM (RLC), ST
|Marco Benassi
|27
|Italy
|AM (C)
|Roberto Soriano
|31
|Italy
|AM (C)
|Rodriguinho
|34
|Brazil
|AM (C), M (C)
|Luke Freeman
|30
|England
|AM (RLC)
|Jean Pyerre
|24
|Brazil
|AM (C), M (C)
|Christian Bernardi
|32
|Argentina
|AM (RLC)
|Cristian Chavez
|36
|Argentina
|AM (RLC)
|Georgi Milanov
|30
|Bulgaria
|AM (RLC)
|Mattia Sprocati
|29
|Italy
|AM (RLC)
|Mauro Milano
|38
|Argentina
|AM (RLC)
|Omar El Kaddouri
|31
|Morocco
|AM (RLC)
|Kays Ruiz-Atil
|19
|France
|AM (C)
|Pedro Ramirez
|29
|Venezuela
|AM (C)
|Sphesihle Maduna
|22
|South Africa
|AM (C)
|Bryan Figueroa
|23
|Chile
|AM (RLC)
|Emiliano Ellacopulos
|30
|Argentina
|AM (RLC)
|Felipe Gedoz
|29
|Brazil
|AM (RLC)
|Diego Morales
|35
|Argentina
|AM (C)
|Josh Onomah
|25
|England
|AM (C), M (C)
|Ayanda Patosi
|29
|South Africa
|AM (RLC)
|Fabian Orellana
|36
|Chile
|AM (RLC)
|Faider Burbano
|30
|Colombia
|AM (RLC)
|Florian Chabrolle
|24
|France
|AM (RLC)
|Kamohelo Mahlatsi
|22
|South Africa
|AM (RLC)
|Lavdim Zumberi
|22
|Switzerland
|AM (RLC)
|Miralem Sulejmani
|33
|Serbia
|AM (RLC)
|Reimond Manco
|31
|Peru
|AM (RLC)
|Ruben Rochina
|31
|Spain
|AM (RLC)
|Tariqe Fosu
|26
|Ghana
|AM (RLC)
|Cristian Dal Bello
|22
|Brazil
|AM (RLC)
|Diego Rolan
|29
|Uruguay
|AM (RLC), ST
|Georgi Yomov
|25
|Bulgaria
|AM (RLC), ST
|Henri Lansbury
|31
|England
|AM (C)
|Hervin Ongenda
|27
|France
|AM (C)
|Urho Nissila
|25
|Finland
|AM (C)
|Dejan Meleg
|27
|Serbia
|AM (RLC)
|Guevin Tormin
|24
|France
|AM (RLC)
|Hicham Acheffay
|21
|Netherlands
|AM (RLC)
|Jaroslav Mihalik
|27
|Slovakia
|AM (RLC)
|Choi Kyoung-Rok
|27
|South Korea
|AM (RLC)
|Wagner
|37
|Brazil
|AM (RLC)
|Jose Villarreal
|28
|United States
|AM (RLC), ST
|Michel Babatunde
|29
|Nigeria
|AM (RLC), ST
|Dentinho
|33
|Brazil
|AM (RLC), ST
|Diego Estrada
|33
|Costa Rica
|AM (C)
|Harrinson Mojica
|29
|Colombia
|AM (C)
|Javi Espinosa
|29
|Spain
|AM (C)
|Oleg Shatov
|31
|Russia
|AM (C)
|Younes Kaabouni
|27
|France
|AM (C), M (C)
Right-wingers
Football Manager 2024 free agents: Who are the free FM24 right-wingers I need to sign?
Seemingly every year, Hatem 'streets won't forget' Ben Arfa is a free agent – and this year is no different. With few big names who can play in this position though, this isn't a vintage year for right-wingers.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Position/s
|Christian Pyagbara
|26
|Nigeria
|AM (R), ST
|Erik Lopez
|20
|Paraguay
|AM (R), ST
|Marlos
|34
|Ukraine
|AM (RC)
|Clifford Aboagye
|27
|Ghana
|AM (RC)
|Jairo
|29
|Spain
|AM (RL)
|Antonio Marin
|22
|Paraguay
|AM (R), ST
|Antonio Falcao
|20
|Brazil
|AM (RC)
|Leonardo
|35
|Brazil
|AM (RL)
|Adnane Tighadouini
|29
|Morocco
|AM (RL), ST
|Alan
|33
|China
|AM (RL), ST
|Dario Castro
|22
|Colombia
|AM (R)
|Fares Bahlouli
|27
|France
|AM (RC)
|Agnaldo
|28
|Brazil
|AM (RC)
|Ansou Sow
|22
|Senegal
|AM (R), ST
|Marcello Trotta
|29
|Italy
|AM (R), ST
|Kaxe
|28
|Spain
|AM (R), ST
|Gabriel Xavier
|28
|Brazil
|AM (RC), ST
|Franck Tehe
|20
|Germany
|AM (RL)
|Gaspar Panadero
|24
|Spain
|AM (RL)
|Vagner
|26
|Cape Verde
|AM (RL)
|Alexis Rojas
|25
|Paraguay
|AM (RL), ST
|Franck Ohandza
|30
|Cameroon
|AM (RL), ST
|Jean-Christophe Bahebeck
|29
|France
|AM (RL), ST
|Axel Galo
|25
|Argentina
|AM (R)
|Gaston Gamboa
|21
|Argentina
|AM (R), ST
|Lucas Cajes
|22
|Argentina
|AM (R), ST
|Keletso Makgalwa
|25
|South Africa
|AM (RC)
|Nabil El Zhar
|35
|Morocco
|AM (RC)
|Tristan Dingome
|31
|France
|AM (RC)
|Vico
|25
|Brazil
|AM (RC), ST
|Alex Carrera
|21
|Ecuador
|AM (RL)
|Carlos Rodriguez
|28
|Colombia
|AM (RL)
|Sardor Rashidov
|31
|Uzbekistan
|AM (RL), ST
|Mauricio Cuero
|29
|Colombia
|AM (R)
|Andre Hahn
|31
|Germany
|AM (R), ST
|Lucas Giovagnoli
|28
|Argentina
|AM (R), ST
|Jhasmani Campos
|34
|Bolivia
|AM (RC)
|Marko Alvir
|28
|Croatia
|AM (RC)
|Luan
|31
|Brazil
|AM (RC)
|Marcos Vinicius
|27
|Brazil
|AM (RC)
|Hatem Ben Arfa
|35
|France
|AM (RC), ST
|Andres Cordoba
|24
|Colombia
|AM (RL)
|Anice Badri
|31
|Tunisia
|AM (RL)
|Guillermo Murillo
|26
|Colombia
|AM (RL)
|Fabian Ahumada
|26
|Chile
|AM (RL), ST
|Sada Thioub
|27
|Senegal
|AM (RL), ST
|Valentin Viola
|30
|Argentina
|AM (RL), ST
Left-wingers
Football Manager 2024 free agents: Who are the free FM24 left-wingers I need to sign?
Some famous faces available for free in this list, with the likes of Ravel Morrison, Helder Costa and Javier Pastore free at the start of FM24. Some of these players are in their twilight years, with a few right in their prime.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Position/s
|Javier Pastore
|33
|Argentina
|AM (LC)
|Helder Costa
|28
|Angola
|AM (RL)
|Jean-Paul Boetius
|28
|Netherlands
|AM (LC)
|Ravel Morrison
|29
|Jamaica
|AM (LC)
|Gianluca Gaudino
|25
|Germany
|AM (LC)
|Luis Seijas
|36
|Venezuela
|AM (LC)
|Nicolas Gaitan
|34
|Argentina
|AM (LC)
|William De Camargo
|23
|Brazil
|AM (RL)
|Nemanja Jovic
|19
|Serbia
|AM (RL)
|Simone Edera
|25
|Italy
|AM (RL)
|Tanguy Coulibaly
|21
|France
|AM (RL)
|Burgui
|28
|Spain
|AM (RL)
|Tomas Malinsky
|30
|Czech Republic
|AM (L)
|Jose Izquierdo
|30
|Colombia
|AM (L), ST
|Nicolai Jorgensen
|31
|Denmark
|AM (L), ST
|Ryan Babel
|35
|Netherlands
|AM (L), ST
|Tornike Okriashvili
|30
|Georgia
|AM (RL)
|Davide Mariani
|31
|Switzerland
|AM (LC)
|Enzo Zidane
|27
|France
|AM (LC)
|Tomas Cadena
|21
|Argentina
|AM (LC)
|Marco Rojas
|30
|New Zealand
|AM (RL)
|Valon Berisha
|29
|Kosovo
|AM (LC)
|Adryan
|27
|Brazil
|AM (LC)
|Juan Manuel Martinez
|36
|Argentina
|AM (LC), ST
|Kaj de Rooij
|21
|Netherlands
|AM (RL)
|Azat Nurgaliev
|36
|Kazakhstan
|AM (L)
|Tomas Castro
|23
|Portugal
|AM (LC)
|Opa Nguette
|28
|Senegal
|AM (RL)
|Uffe Bech
|29
|Denmark
|AM (RL)
|Wesley Jobello
|28
|Martinique
|AM (L)
|Diego Rigonato
|34
|Brazil
|AM (L)
|Mauro Derimais
|22
|Argentina
|AM (LC)
|Jesus Lugo
|30
|Venezuela
|AM (L), ST
|Denilson
|26
|Brazil
|AM (L), ST
|Carlos Lizarazo
|31
|Colombia
|AM (LC)
|Carlos Sinisterra
|30
|Colombia
|AM (LC)
|Diego Biseswar
|34
|Suriname
|AM (LC)
|Nicolas Bertolo
|36
|Argentina
|AM (LC)
|Youness Mokhtar
|30
|Morocco
|AM (LC)
|Izet Hajrovic
|30
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|AM (RL)
|Jaime Romero
|31
|Spain
|AM (RL)
|Karim Bellarabi
|32
|Germany
|AM (RL)
|Levi Lumeka
|23
|England
|AM (RL)
|Marcelo Bergese
|37
|Argentina
|AM (RL)
|Thomas Toure
|28
|Ivory Coast
|AM (RL)
|Yuber Asprilla
|29
|Colombia
|AM (RL)
Strikers
Football Manager 2024 free agents: Who are the free FM24 strikers I need to sign?
Goals are the rarest currency in football: getting them for free is even better. There are plenty of stars with experience on this list who can add a spark in attack.
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Position/s
|Fabio Quagliarella
|39
|Italy
|ST
|Luan Silva
|23
|Brazil
|AM (C), ST
|Brian Fernandez
|27
|Argentina
|ST
|Imoh Ezekiel
|28
|Nigeria
|ST
|Stefano Okaka
|32
|Italy
|ST
|Connor Wickham
|29
|England
|ST
|Felipe Caicedo
|33
|Ecuador
|ST
|Simone Zaza
|31
|Italy
|ST
|Jhon Miranda
|25
|Colombia
|ST
|Leke James
|29<