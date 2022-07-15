Quiz! Can you match these 40 players to their middle name?
40 players – a whole load of names… just match them up!
10 minutes on the clock, 40 players to guess.
Pele was never his name, you know. Apparently, it was a mean nickname that someone gave him at school.
It worked for him, though. Over time, Edson Arantes do Nascimento made his adopted name stick and scored over 1,000 goals (well, allegedly) with that four-letter moniker on his back.
Mark Hughes takes his middle name – choosing not to be known as Leslie Hughes – while Cristiano Ronaldo is named after Ronald Reagan and could easily have taken his parents' surname Aveiro. So what about these players' full names?
We've given you 40 footballers, some with rather unusual or surprising middle names – all you have to do is tell us what they are…
