Quiz! Can you name every club Christian Eriksen scored against in the Premier League for Tottenham?

It's the end of an era for Tottenham.

Christian Eriksen's departure from Spurs marks another key cog of Mauricio Pochettino's machine moving on. The Dane, who has become one of the finest playmakers in the world in England, moves on to bewitch Serie A with his ferocious free-kicks and killer through balls.

It was only a matter of time until the people who direct incomprehensible perfume adverts started making new signing announcement videos. https://t.co/MsKU1wJgqc— FourFourTwo (@FourFourTwo) January 29, 2020

In 226 league appearances for Tottenham, Eriksen managed to bother the net 51 times, against 20 different sides. Can you remember who he scored against?

Below we've listed out every Premier League team he ever scored against in the white of Tottenham (or blue, turquoise, gold, greeny-indigo - you get the picture).

You've got five minutes on the clock - let us know what your score was @FourFourTwo - and feel free to share with your friends.

THEN TRY...

Can you name the top three all-time goalscorers for every current Premier League club?

---

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £10.25 every three months – that’s just £3.15 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

More great football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com