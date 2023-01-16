Quiz! Can you name the Roma line-up from the game against Fiorentina in 2000?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Think of Gabriel Batistuta and you think of him wearing violet, probably with that iconic Nintendo sponsor across his chest.

But Batigol won his only Scudetto in the scarlet of Roma, after making the move in 2000. The first encounter between the pair following that split came in November of that year, as the Argentinian scored the only goal to beat his former employers.

"You win this round," Fiorentina growled but were back with a bang in the return game, as one of only three sides to defeat Fabio Capello's Giallorossi all season.

Batistuta won the title in the end – it was to be the last time Roma would do it, too. But for many, he'll always be associated with the Florentine purple.

