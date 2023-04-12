Quiz! Can you name all 22 players in the Sky Sports launch photo from 1992?

Eight minutes on the clock, 22 players to guess.

Back in 1992, football was invented. Well, not quite – but this bold new rebrand of the English game felt fresh and exciting.

Sky Sports pulled one player from all 22 Prem sides – yes, there were two more back then – for one big team photo. It was an iconic picture that evokes nostalgia looking back, with some of the finest kits we've ever had in the division.

The players involved, however, ranged from household names to those you may have never even heard of.

How many out of the 22 can you name?

