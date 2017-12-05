Ex-Monaco midfielder Jakob Poulsen scores the perfect free-kick in Denmark

Poulsen's club Midtjylland comfortably beat Odense BK 3-1 in the Danish SuperLiga on Monday night and got off to an ideal start thanks to his ridiculously well-taken free-kick.

In the 12th minute, the 34-year-old midfielder outrageously whipped the ball into the top corner off the inside of the post.

The goal is 15 seconds in

Incredible technique and accuracy. FC Midtjylland's vital win means they are now just one point off league leaders Brondby.

SEE ALSO...

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com​