Ex-Monaco midfielder Jakob Poulsen scores the perfect free-kick in Denmark
Poulsen proves himself as one of the great Dane free-kick takers by converting an unsavable set-piece.
Poulsen's club Midtjylland comfortably beat Odense BK 3-1 in the Danish SuperLiga on Monday night and got off to an ideal start thanks to his ridiculously well-taken free-kick.
In the 12th minute, the 34-year-old midfielder outrageously whipped the ball into the top corner off the inside of the post.
The goal is 15 seconds in
Incredible technique and accuracy. FC Midtjylland's vital win means they are now just one point off league leaders Brondby.
