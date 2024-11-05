Former Football League clubs

Well over 100 clubs have played in the English Football League since its formation way back in 1888.

Some of them have stayed above non-League for all of that time; others dropped into it, never to return to the promised land.

Here, we take you through a selection of notable former League sides, spanning from the 19th century until recent times.

Gainsborough Trinity

The Gainsborough Trinity badge (Image credit: Alamy)

Based in a small town in Lincolnshire, Gainsborough Trinity punched above their weight by spending almost 20 years as a League club either side of the turn of the 20th century.

The Holy Blues joined the Second Division ahead of its second season in 1893 and stayed there until 1912, when they were replaced by nearby Lincoln City.

Stalybridge Celtic

Stalybridge Celtic's home ground, Bower Fold (Image credit: Alamy)

Greater Manchester club Stalybridge Celtic were briefly a Third Division North side in the early 1920s.

Despite averaging a crowd of almost 5,500, though, they opted to resign from the Football League after just two seasons, stating that they felt unable to attract sufficient support to sustain football at that level.

Northwich Victoria

An aerial view of Northwich (Image credit: Alamy)

One of two well-established non-League clubs based in the town of Northwich, Cheshire – the other being bitter rivals Witton Albion – Northwich Victoria joined the Second Division upon its inception in 1892.

The Vics played two seasons of League football, finishing seventh in 1892/83 and bottom of the pile the following campaign.

Nelson

An aerial view of Nelson (Image credit: Alamy)

Emerging from Nelson Cricket Club in 1882, Nelson FC were founder members of the Third Division North in 1921 and went on to win the title two years later.

The Lancashire side spent just one season in the Second Division, though, and ultimately dropped out of the Football League in 1931.

Aberdare Athletic

A panorama of Aberdare and the surrounding area (Image credit: Alamy)

Existing from 1893 until 1928, Aberdare Athletic spent six seasons in the Football League during the 1920s.

Based at the Athletic Ground in Aberdare, South East Wales, the club’s highest league finish came in 1922, when they finished eighth – between Watford and Brentford – on their debut in the Third Division South.

Macclesfield Town

Macclesfield Town's squad for the 1999/2000 season (Image credit: Alamy)

Macclesfield Town reached the Football League for the first time in 1997 and had multiple stints at England’s professional level between then and their 2020 demise, brought on my financial difficulties.

Runners-up in their first campaign as a Third Division outfit, the Silkmen spent a single season in the third tier.

Bootle

A mural celebrating Bootle's victory in the 1888/89 Liverpool Senior Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

The original Bootle FC only existed for 14 years, but that gave them enough time to spend a single campaign in the Football League.

While they were overlooked for the inaugural Football League season of 1888/89 in favour of another Merseyside outfit, Everton, Bootle were founder members of the Second Division in 1892 – only to become the first club to resign from the League, being replaced by newly formed Liverpool.

New Brighton

The Tower Athletic Ground, home to New Brighton after the Second World War (Image credit: Alamy)

There have been two clubs named North Brighton, the first of whom existed from 1921 to 1983 and played League football between 1923 and 1951.

The Merseysiders spent all of their Football League era in the Third Division North, achieving their highest position of third place in the 1924/25 campaign.

Ashington

Signage at Ashington's Woodhorn Lane ground (Image credit: Alamy)

Ashington, Northumberland has a proud footballing history: it’s the birthplace of the Charlton brothers and Newcastle icon Jackie Milburn.

And back in the 1920s, the town supported a Football League side: Ashington AFC, who were founder members of the Third Division North in 1921 and remain the most northerly club ever to play League football.

Darwen

An aerial view of Darwen and the surrounding area (Image credit: Alamy)

Hailing from a Lancashire market town, Darwen FC were established in 1870 and played League football from 1891 to 1899.

Initially a rugby and cricket club, Darwen switched firmly to the beautiful game in 1875. Having finished bottom of the then single-tier Football League in 1892, they were promoted in the inaugural Second Division campaign of 1892/93 and spent two seasons in the top flight.

Scarborough

The Scarborough squad for the 1995/96 season (Image credit: Alamy)

The first club to clinch automatic promotion to the Football League after the election process was scrapped, Scarborough were a fourth-tier outfit from 1987 until 1999 – when they were relegated back to the Conference.

Boro – who ultimately dissolved in 2007 – twice made the fourth-tier play-offs, achieving their best league finish of fifth in the 1988/89 Fourth Division.

Workington

The Workington squad for the 1973/74 season (Image credit: Alamy)

Cumbria’s Workington replaced New Brighton in the Football League in 1951, ultimately spending 26 years in the third and fourth tiers.

For just under two years during the mid-50s, the Reds were managed by Bill Shankly – who went on to do fairly well in charge of a different set of Reds…

Glossop North End

A panorama of Glossop (Image credit: Alamy)

Glossop, Derbyshire holds the honour of the smallest town in England to have hosted a top-flight club.

Glossop North End – who were known as just Glossop from 1899 until 1992 – were elected to the Second Division in 1898 and won promotion in their first season, only to finish bottom of the 1898/99 First Division (although they did beat eventual champions Aston Villa).

Bradford (Park Avenue)

Bradford (Park Avenue), in striped shirts, in action against Wrexham in 1953 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A real rarity in that they have brackets in their official name, Bradford (Park Avenue) FC were one of two Football League clubs in Bradford for more than 50 years – alongside Bradford City.

Playing their home games at – you guessed it – Park Avenue throughout their League history, they reached the First Division in 1914 and were eventually relegated back to non-League in 1963.

Rushden & Diamonds

Long-time Rushden & Diamonds chairman Max Griggs at a game in 2001 (Image credit: Alamy)

Formed by the 1992 merger of Rushden Town and Irthlingborough Diamonds and bankrolled by Dr. Martens owner Max Griggs, Rushden & Diamonds made it to the promised land of the Football League in 2001.

Two years later, the Diamonds won the Division Three title. But they lasted only one season in Division Two, finding themselves back in non-League by 2006 – before going out of business in 2011.

Bury

A road sign pointing to Bury's Gigg Lane ground (Image credit: Alamy)

When Bury were expelled from the Football League in 2019, amid financial issues which had spiralled out of control, it marked the sad end of a 115-year association with the top four divisions of the English game.

FA Cup winners in 1900 and 1903, the Greater Manchester club spent almost 20 years in the top flight and won second- and third-tier titles.