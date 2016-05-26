FourFourTwo's 58 best Football Manager 2016 wonderkids: Under £30m

Part four of our collection of the best U19 stars (all under 20 at the beginning of the first season in the game) in Football Manager 2016, as recommended by FourFourTwo and in order according to how much you'll have to spend to get them. For stats nerds, this is according to the latest database release.

Not only do we list the greatest gems in the game to buy according to budget, but we've also dug out their images so you know exactly what these stars of the future look like. Some have already featured in our talent spotter series, others are bound to in the near future.

Had great success with one of these? Who have we missed? Let us know in the comments below or share your stories with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Not got the dosh? See part 1 here (under £3.5m) - part 2 here (under £13.2m) - part 3 here (under £21m) - and find the full list and more features here!

Matheus Pereira (Sporting)

Costs around: £21m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Lively left winger excelling in the reserves, the cup competitions with the seniors, and in the Europa League for the Lions.

Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Costs around: £21m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Athletic centre-back already playing for the Germany senior team. Came on late against England in the recent 3-2 friendly defeat in Berlin.

Kenedy (Chelsea)

Costs around: £21m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Premier League-hardened Brazilian prospect often deployed as a left wing-back by the Blues, though he has played further forward previously. Has netted six goals in 13 games at U17 level, played twice for Brazil U23s, and got on the scoresheet against Walsall in this season's League Cup, and Norwich in. Not bad for a 20-year-old.

Youri Tielemans (Anderlecht)

Costs around: £24.5m

In-game stats:

Need to know: The next precocious talent to be plucked from Anderlecht's gifted ranks? Tielemans has been hit and miss this season (four goals in 24 games from midfield is decent; but he failed to impress against Spurs in two Europa League matches this campaign, for example). Was named young player of the year in Belgium in both 2014 and 2015, and still only 19, though.

Jorge Marco de Oliveira Moraes (Flamengo)

Costs around: £26m

In-game stats:

Need to know: A 20-year-old left-back at Flamengo with two U23 appearances for Brazil. Has also represented the U20 national side.

Jorge foca em boa estreia no Brasileirão para diminuir pressão no . May 11, 2016

Malcom (Bordeaux)

Costs around: £27m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Versatile Brazil U23 and Bordeaux attacker, who usually starts from the left wing.

Girondins - Malcom réalise son rêve à Bordeaux March 29, 2016

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Costs around: £27m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Villa playmaker who has recently impressed with the England U21s despite a disappointing season at club level. Burst onto the scene last campaign under Tim Sherwood but has seen his career checked by several off-the-pitch misdemeanours.

Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

Costs around: £28m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Exciting Real Madrid winger (20) on loan at Espanyol this season after being a Mallorca last campaign. Has excelled with the Spain U19s.

Scout report from regular FFT La Liga contributor Lee Roden:

Came from out of nowhere at Mallorca. Was barely in the B team before making his debut then in the space of a few months becoming their best attacking player. Runs at incredible pace with the ball and thinks just as quickly. The goal Espanyol scored against Barça in the Copa is a really good example. The ball breaks, he receives possession, and he's so quick and takes such good touches that there's little Pique can do except run back and hope for help.

If he keeps his current development up he's going to be special - though I do question whether he sometimes has a habit of disappearing when he can't be bothered. I saw him at Girona this time last year and he was anonymous, which is unusual. It was very cold, though...

Thomas Lemar (Monaco)

Costs around: £28m

In-game stats:

Need to know:

French midfielder who has played at every youth level for France. Knocked in five goals in 26 league games this season with Monaco, and still only 20. The next starlet to come from the academy that saw Thierry Henry, Lillian Thuram and Emmanuel Petit progress into the senior side?

Simone Scuffet (Udinese)

Costs around: £28.5m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Has advanced through the Italy youth ranks to play at U21 level for his country. Played last season in Serie B with Como.

Rúben Neves FC (Porto)

Costs around: £28.5m (clause)

In-game stats:

Need to know: Well-known Porto starlet said to be of interest to the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal. Already playing regularly as a defensive midfielder for the Dragoes, and has two senior caps for Portugal at the age of 18.

Josè Mauri (AC Milan)

Costs around: £29m

In-game stats:

Need to know: The former Sampdoria defensive midfielder (20) moved to Milan in the summer, and has made five Serie A appearances with the Rossoneri so far.

More Football Manager 2016 • More gaming • More features