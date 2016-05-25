FourFourTwo's 58 best Football Manager 2016 wonderkids: Under £21m

Part three of our collection of the best U19 stars in Football Manager 2016, as recommended by FourFourTwo and in order according to how much you'll have to spend to get them. (For stats nerds, this is according to the latest database release.)

Not only do we list the greatest gems in the game to buy according to budget, but we've also dug out their images so you know exactly what these stars of the future look like. Some have already featured in our talent spotter series, others are bound to in the near future.

Martin Ødegaard (Real Madrid)

Costs around: £13.5m (clause)

In-game stats:

Need to know: Norwegian midfield wonderkid who made headlines last year by moving to Real Madrid at 16. Has nine caps for Norway and one senior appearance for Real Madrid.

Alex Meret (Udinese)

Costs around: £14m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Goalkeeper who has represented Italy throughout the youth ranks. Has two Coppa Italia starts to his name in 2015-16.

Ante Coric (Dinamo Zagreb)

Costs around: £15m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Highly-regarded Croatian attacking/central midfielder linked with Premier League clubs. The 19-year-old plays regularly for Zagreb and has already represented the national U21 side.

Breel Embolo (FC Basel)

Costs around: £15m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Embolo is a well-known Football Manager 2016 favourite already, while in real life he's knocked in 10 goals in 27 Super League appearances this season. He also has nine appearances for Switzerland and one goal. Not bad for an 19-year-old.

Donis Avdijaj (Schalke)

Costs around: £16m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Exciting young striker who hit 10 goals in 13 games at U17 level for Germany. Has subsequently spent 18 months on loan at Sturm Graz, and is due to return to Gelsenkirchen in the summer.

Levin Öztunali (Leverkusen)

Costs around: £16m

In-game stats:

Need to know: A 20-year-old winger who has just spent the last campaign out on loan at Werder Bremen. Scored one goal and registered four assists during the year, but still only 20 and has represented Germany from U15 to U21 level.

Gonçalo Guedes (Benfica)

Costs around: £16.5m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Talented winger who has represented the Portugal senior team twice, despite only being 19. Had a productive campaign on the flanks for Benfica in 2015-16.

Tin Jedvaj (Leverkusen)

Costs around: £17m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Looking for a young, imposing central defender to mould your defensive unit around? You've found him. Gained the first of three senior caps for Croatia at the age of just 18.

Maximilian Meyer (Schalke)

Costs around: £17.75m (clause)

In-game stats:

Need to know: Futsal-bred attacking midfielder. Just 20, with a cap for the Germany senior side after performing brilliantly with the U17 and U21 outfits.

Thiago Maia (Santos)

Costs around: £18m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Teenage central or defensive midfielder for Santos (19) who has played regularly for Brazil U20s.

Assane Gnoukouri (Internazionale)

Costs around: £19m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Ivorian central midfielder (19) with 57 mins of Serie A action to his name this season. His brother also plays in Inter's youth teams.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Bayern)

Costs around: £20m

In-game stats:

Need to know: The Bayern Munich central midfielder was on loan at Schalke this term, after a hit-and-miss spell at Augsburg last year. Still highly regarded, the 2013 Danish talent of the year also has 15 full caps for his country having scored one goal. Although he's set to move on from Bavaria this coming summer, according to reports.

