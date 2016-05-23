FourFourTwo's 58 best Football Manager 2016 wonderkids: Under £3.5m

Behold! Our first selection of U19 stars as recommended by FourFourTwo and in order according to how much you'll have to shell out. (For stats nerds, this is according to the latest database release.)

Not only do we list the greatest gems in the game to buy according to budget, but we've also dug out their faces so you know exactly what these stars of the future look like. Some have already featured in our talent spotter series, others are bound to in the near future.

Ché Nunnely (AFC Ajax)

Costs around: £700k-£1m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Highly-rated Dutch U17 right winger, still only 17 but performing and scoring well in the Under-19 Eredivisie.

Rui Pedro (FCP B)

Costs around: £0.8m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Exciting forward ripe for plucking from Porto's reserves.

Abdou Diakhate (Fiorentina)

Costs around: £0.9m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Leggy Senegalese midfield destroyer impressing in the Italian youth leagues and still only 17 years old.

Maximiliano Romero (Vélez Sarsfield)

Costs around: £1.1m (compensation)

In-game stats:

Need to know: 17-year-old Argentine marksman interesting Premier League clubs.

Andrija Zivkovic (Partizan)

Costs around: £1.4m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Impressive winger set for the big time after starring for Serbia in their U20 World Cup win in 2015, and already featuring for the senior national team. Still just 19.

Christian Pulisic (Dortmund)

Costs around: £2.3m (compensation)

In-game stats:

Need to know: The Bundesliga's youngest-ever foreign scorer, netting last month at just 17. US international attacking midfielder, who has already played for the senior side.

Luís Henrique (Botafogo)

Costs around: £2.8m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Tall Brazilian centre-forward, now 18, but who has impressed at Brazil U17 level previously.

Jhon Arango (Club Deportivo Estudiantil)

Costs around: £2.9m

In-game stats:





Need to know: Colombian midfield whizz who can be snapped up cheaply when the game begins.

Kuki Zalazar (Atlético Malagueño)

Costs around: £2.9m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Nippy Spanish spearhead, who has scored regularly for Spain U17s.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

Costs around: £3m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Milan's teenage goalkeeper is now entrenched minding the net at San Siro. Get lucky and you can snap him up early doors in your game.

READ: Donnarumma 'will only leave for a foreign club'

Andrés Cubas (Boca)

Costs around: £3.2m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Diminutive (only 5ft 4in: even smaller than Aaron Lennon) Boca and Argentina U20 defensive midfielder.

Matheus Pereira da Silva (Corinthians)

Costs around: £3.4m

In-game stats:

Need to know: Another South American attacking midfielder, Matheus (18) made his senior league debut in 2015 and has played regularly for Brazil U17s. Close to joining Juventus (at the time of writing).

FourFourTwo's 59 Best Under-21 Wonderkids in the World