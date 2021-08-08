Fulham v Middlesbrough live stream: How to watch the Championship clash, from anywhere in the world

Looking for a Fulham v Middlesbrough live stream ahead of Sunday's big game in the Championship? You've come to the right place.

Yo-yoing Fulham get their season underway as they look to make it a third promotion in as many Championship campaigns, as Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough - who will harbour top six ambitions of their own - visit Craven Cottage.

Fulham improved on their 19th placed finish from 2018/19, but it wasn't enough to keep them in the top flight, and there's been a change in the dugout in West London, with former Everton, Watford and Hull boss Marco Silva taking the reins from Scott Parker.

Middlesbrough finished a respectable enough 10th in Warnock's first full season in charge at the Riverside Stadium, but you can be sure that the iconic 72-year-old - who's won seven EFL promotions, including four from the second tier - won't be resting on his laurels.

Alexander Mitrovic is set to start for the Cottagers, while former Tottenham goalkeeper Paolo Gazzniga should make his debut.

Warnock could hand debuts to midfielder Matt Crooks and striker Uche Ikpeazu, summer signings from Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers respectably.

Kick-off is at 1:30pm on Sunday, UK time, and the game is live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

And don't worry if you're overseas; you'll still be able to watch a Fulham v Middlesbrough live stream.

