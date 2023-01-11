Fulham vs Chelsea live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Fulham vs Chelsea live stream and match preview, Thursday 12 January, 8pm GMT

Looking for a Fulham vs Chelsea live stream? We've got you covered. Fulham vs Chelsea live stream is on BT Sport 1 in the UK.

Chelsea (opens in new tab) head into this west London derby in an unusual position: below Fulham (opens in new tab) in the Premier League table.

The Blues are in poor form and their confidence took a further hit when they lost 4-0 to Manchester City (opens in new tab) in the FA Cup last time out.

Fulham are enjoying an excellent season and they will be keen to get one over on their more illustrious neighbours on Thursday.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Chelsea will have to make do without N'Golo Kante, Reece James, Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Edouard Mendy.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang missed the City defeat with a back injury but he could be back in the squad here.

Fulham will be unable to call upon the services of the suspended Aleksandar Mitrovic, while Neeskens Kebano is out injured.

Form

Chelsea are on a dismal run of form, having won only one of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Fulham beat Hull 2-0 in the third round of the FA Cup, extending their winning streak to four games in the process.

Referee

David Coote will be the referee for Fulham vs Chelsea.

Stadium

Fulham vs Chelsea will be played at the 22,384-capacity Craven Cottage in London.

Kick-off and channel

Fulham vs Chelsea kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Thursday 12 January in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1 (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo's brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.