The future of football: we name the top 20 under 20

Ever noticed that as time goes by, footballers start looking younger? ItÃ¢ÂÂs not just you. But donÃ¢ÂÂt fight it Ã¢ÂÂ feel it, with FourFourTwoÃ¢ÂÂs celebration of the 20 best under-20 players in the world, in the new June issue out now.

HeÃ¢ÂÂs invaded the Arsenal starting XI, revolutionised England and conquered Twitter Ã¢ÂÂ now Jack Wilshere gives his first major exclusive to FourFourTwo. And be the subject Bolton, Barcelona or that Birmingham bruising, he doesnÃ¢ÂÂt hold back.

Speaking of the outspoken, Mario Balotelli has been up to a fair bit of mischief in his short time as a professional footballer. Read our fascinating feature offering insight into his troubling past and troubled mind.

And because thatÃ¢ÂÂs not nearly enough, we have EuropeÃ¢ÂÂs first major interview with Brazilian superstar Neymar Ã¢ÂÂ plus the other under-20s setting the world alight, from Christian Eriksen to Connor Wickham.

This season marks the 25th anniversary of the Football League play-offs, and boy, have we seen some classics. From the neverending story of Charlton v Leeds in 1987 to a happy Holloway last year, itÃ¢ÂÂs all here: 25 years of play-off madness.

Sepp Blatter is seeking re-election as FIFA presidency, and FourFourTwo has been with him every step of the way. Join us on the campaign trail as we find the true identity of the most powerful man in the game.

Since October weÃ¢ÂÂve printed monthly missives from The Player Ã¢ÂÂ our undercover professional footballer. This month itÃ¢ÂÂs explosive, as he reveals the secret truth of what players really think of fans. ItÃ¢ÂÂs not all good...

Remember LiverpoolÃ¢ÂÂs dramatic UEFA Cup final victory over Alaves in 2001? Sure you do. Know anything AlavesÃ¢ÂÂ amazing run to the final? HereÃ¢ÂÂs your chance. Read the astonishing story of the minnows who used to go straight from the disco to training, and almost won the UEFA Cup.

The ugly revolution in Egypt couldnÃ¢ÂÂt have taken place without the beautiful game. We discover how ultras from rival teams united to topple Mubarak.

And from one of the seasonÃ¢ÂÂs surprise packages comes one of the best football interviews youÃ¢ÂÂll read this year: DJ Campbell tells FourFourTwo about his difficult route to the top flight.

The jam-packed June issue of FourFourTwo was put together with the help of Niall Quinn, Kasper Schmeichel, Aaron Lennon, Jordi Cruyff, DJ Campbell, Peter Shilton, Ady Williams, Clive Mendonca, Jonny Evans, Simon Yeo, Esteban Cambiasso, Cosmin Contra, Erik Lamela, Michel Salgado, Jack Wilshere, John Terry, Peter Shirtliff, Gary Owers, Eamon Zayed, Kevin Phillips, Darron Gibson, Jason Wilcox, Martin Keown, Christian Eriksen, Sander Westerveld, Phil Brown, Neymar, Jose Manuel Ã¢ÂÂManeÃ¢ÂÂ Esnal, James Milner, Will Greenwood, Luis Fabiano, David Baddiel, Clive Tyldesley, Mario BalotelliÃ¢ÂÂs close family and insiders at FIFA.

