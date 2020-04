The future of football: we name the top 20 under 20

Ever noticed that as time goes by, footballers start looking younger? ItâÂÂs not just you. But donâÂÂt fight it â feel it, with FourFourTwoâÂÂs celebration of the 20 best under-20 players in the world, in the new June issue out now.

HeâÂÂs invaded the Arsenal starting XI, revolutionised England and conquered Twitter â now Jack Wilshere gives his first major exclusive to FourFourTwo. And be the subject Bolton, Barcelona or that Birmingham bruising, he doesnâÂÂt hold back.

Speaking of the outspoken, Mario Balotelli has been up to a fair bit of mischief in his short time as a professional footballer. Read our fascinating feature offering insight into his troubling past and troubled mind.

And because thatâÂÂs not nearly enough, we have EuropeâÂÂs first major interview with Brazilian superstar Neymar â plus the other under-20s setting the world alight, from Christian Eriksen to Connor Wickham.

This season marks the 25th anniversary of the Football League play-offs, and boy, have we seen some classics. From the neverending story of Charlton v Leeds in 1987 to a happy Holloway last year, itâÂÂs all here: 25 years of play-off madness.

Sepp Blatter is seeking re-election as FIFA presidency, and FourFourTwo has been with him every step of the way. Join us on the campaign trail as we find the true identity of the most powerful man in the game.

Since October weâÂÂve printed monthly missives from The Player â our undercover professional footballer. This month itâÂÂs explosive, as he reveals the secret truth of what players really think of fans. ItâÂÂs not all good...

Remember LiverpoolâÂÂs dramatic UEFA Cup final victory over Alaves in 2001? Sure you do. Know anything Alavesâ amazing run to the final? HereâÂÂs your chance. Read the astonishing story of the minnows who used to go straight from the disco to training, and almost won the UEFA Cup.

The ugly revolution in Egypt couldnâÂÂt have taken place without the beautiful game. We discover how ultras from rival teams united to topple Mubarak.

And from one of the seasonâÂÂs surprise packages comes one of the best football interviews youâÂÂll read this year: DJ Campbell tells FourFourTwo about his difficult route to the top flight.

The jam-packed June issue of FourFourTwo was put together with the help of Niall Quinn, Kasper Schmeichel, Aaron Lennon, Jordi Cruyff, DJ Campbell, Peter Shilton, Ady Williams, Clive Mendonca, Jonny Evans, Simon Yeo, Esteban Cambiasso, Cosmin Contra, Erik Lamela, Michel Salgado, Jack Wilshere, John Terry, Peter Shirtliff, Gary Owers, Eamon Zayed, Kevin Phillips, Darron Gibson, Jason Wilcox, Martin Keown, Christian Eriksen, Sander Westerveld, Phil Brown, Neymar, Jose Manuel âÂÂManeâ Esnal, James Milner, Will Greenwood, Luis Fabiano, David Baddiel, Clive Tyldesley, Mario BalotelliâÂÂs close family and insiders at FIFA.

