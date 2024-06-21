Georgia vs Czechia live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Georgia put in an impressive performance in defeat to Türkiye.

Looking for a Georgia vs Czechia live stream? We've got you covered. Georgia vs Czechia is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Georgia vs Czechia live stream Date: Saturday, June 22

Kick-off: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT

FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

Georgia were involved in a pulsating encounter on matchday one. They turned in a creditable performance against Türkiye, but a 3-1 defeat leaves them under pressure heading into this game.

Czechia hearts were broken late on against Portugal, who scored a last-gasp goal to win 2-1. But they too were able to draw positives from their opening performance at Euro 2024.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.

Georgia vs Czechia kick-off and TV channel

Georgia vs Czechia kick-off is at 2pm BST on Saturday, June 22 in the UK. The game is free to watch on BBC One/BBC iPlayer.

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on Fubo/ViX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

How to watch Georgia vs Czechia for FREE in the UK

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Georgia vs Czechia is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're travelling overseas and want to tune into BBC iPlayer as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

Referee

Daniel Siebert of Germany will be the referee for Georgia vs Czechia. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Georgia vs Czechia will be played at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games –including this one – are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.