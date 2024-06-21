Georgia vs Czechia live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Two sides looking to get their first group F points on the board

Georgia's Georges Mikautadze puts his hands around his eyes as he celebrates his side's first goal against Türkiye in Euro 2024.
Georgia put in an impressive performance in defeat to Türkiye. (Image credit: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)
Georgia vs Czechia is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Georgia vs Czechia live stream

Date: Saturday, June 22
Kick-off: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT
FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

watch a Georgia vs Czechia live stream for free on BBC iPlayer

You can watch a Georgia vs Czechia live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC One at 2pm on Saturday, June 22. Coverage starts at 1.30pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

