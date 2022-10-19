Germany manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Hansi Flick

Germany head into World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) with Hansi Flick as manager, who succeeded the long-reigning Joachim Low last year.

Low led the German national team from 2006 until Euro 2020, when he stepped down in the wake of a last 16 exit to England.

Flick came in to fill the shoes of the man who he was a long-time assistant to; the pair worked together until Flick departed after the triumphant 2014 World Cup campaign.

Germany won eight consecutive games after Hansi Flick was appointed manager and wrapped up qualification easily, finishing with nine wins from 10 games and nine points clear of second-placed North Macedonia in their group.

However, things didn’t go quite so smoothly in the Nations League, as Germany picked up seven points from six games to finish third. They suffered their first defeat under Flick in September, a 1-0 loss at home to Hungary.

A former midfielder who made more than 100 appearances for Bayern Munich during his playing days, Flick’s managerial career started at Victoria Bammental and Hoffenheim in the lower leagues of German football.

He then moved into an assistant role at Salzburg, working under Italian great Giovanni Trapattoni, before joining Low’s staff in 2006.

An eight-year spell followed, culminating in the glorious World Cup campaign in Brazil, before Flick took on a role with the German FA as a sporting director.

Hansi Flick re-emerged in the summer of 2019, taking on an assistant role to new Bayern boss Niko Kovac, but when the Croatian was dismissed a few months later Flick was boosted into the main job in an interim capacity.

By December, Bayern had announced that Flick would lead them to the end of the season, and by April he had a long-term contract until 2023.

Flick led the Bavarian giants to the treble of Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and the Champions League for only the second time in their history in 2019/20.

He then added UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup trophies to the cabinet, but he decided to depart by the end of 2020/21 to succeed Low.

Flick left Bayern with an incredible 83% win rate and as the UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year, but he was eager to have a crack at the top national team job.

Now Germany manager, Hansi Flick will have plenty of options for his Germany World Cup squad, as he prepares to face Spain, Costa Rica and Japan in the group stages.