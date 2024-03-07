Just because the world’s best footballers lock horns in Europe every four years, it doesn’t mean we’re always guaranteed a flurry of great goals.

That said, when your Frances, your Hollands, your Spains and your Germanys come head to head in the European Championship, the football tends to deliver.

The first European Championship was won by France in 1960, and since then we’ve been treated to some memorable goals – a number of which, no doubt, are ingrained in your memory.

Let’s dive straight in, then, with our selection of the greatest Euros goals ever.

32. Luka Modric (Croatia) v Scotland, Euro 2020

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Croatia's danger man still had a lot to do when the ball was teed up for him on the edge of the box. Being the talent that he is, he opted to strike it first time with the outside of his right boot. It was never going to end up anywhere else, was it?

31. Paul Pogba (France) v Switzerland, Euro 2020

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Pogba has often been described as a bit of an enigma. However, the World Cup winner has produced some sublime moments for France, including this strike at Euro 2020. First, there was the control, then a touch to get the ball out of his feet, before he unleashed a curling effort into the top corner.

30. Dmitri Payet (France) v Romania, Euro 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

France appeared to be quite content keeping the ball, working the defenders and searching for an opening before Dmitri Payet took over the move. Receiving the ball on the corner of the 18-yard-box, you could see he only had eyes for goal. He spun in a flash and curled a beautiful strike with his left foot into the far corner.

29. Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands) v France, Euro 2008

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the type of goal that you can imagine someone of Wesley Sneijder's ability seeing one of two moves ahead of most players. As the Dutch swarmed forward, the ball found the dangerous number 10 on the edge of the semi-circle, where he spun away from his defender before curling the ball high into the net.

28. Rui Costa (Portugal) v England, Euro 2004

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Rui Costa struck a ball, it stayed struck – something goalkeeper David James discovered at Euro 2004. After carrying the ball deep inside England’s half and brushing off the attention of defender Phil Neville, the AC Milan midfielder unleashed a ferocious strike. Why is it that some goals always look better when they clip the woodwork?

27. Thomas Hassler (Germany) v Sweden, Euro 92

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You didn’t want to give cheap free-kicks away against Germany, not when Thomas Hassler and that magical right foot of his was around. Hosts Sweden made that mistake in the 1992 European Championship – and they were made to pay. Hassler was fairly central, 25 yards out, but whipped the ball up over the wall into the bottom corner.

26. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) v Netherlands, Euro 2020

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Andriy Yarmolenko has a very dangerous left foot - everyone knows that. The Dutch defence rather played into his hands, here, inviting the danger man to come inside. The winger duly obliged, exchanged a neat one-two on the edge of the 18-yard box, before setting himself with a few extra touches and curling a beauty into the top corner.

25. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) v Belgium, Euro 2020

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The skilful number 10 scored one of the best individual efforts of Euro 2020. The Italian received the ball on the halfway line, before setting off on an unstoppable run. Well, there was a half-hearted effort to stop him as he closed to within 30 yards, but he cut in and curled a beautiful effort beyond the goalkeeper's reach.

24. Zinedine Zidane (France) v England, Euro 2004

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s the dying moments of a huge group game between these two nations, a match England have led since the 38th minute. Zinedine Zidane is eyeing up a free-kick 25 yards from goal. You know what happened next. The great man casts another magic spell, lifting the ball up over the wall and into the bottom corner.

23. Luis Figo (Portugal) v England, Euro 2000

(Image credit: Getty Images)

England got off to a dream start in this match with two goals inside the opening 20 minutes. However, from then on Luis Figo tormented the Three Lions, and he pulled his country back into the contest with a stunning 30-yard strike that flew past David Seaman into the top corner. Pick that one out.

22. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) v Greece, Euro 2008

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was up to his usual tricks at Euro 2008, showing many a flash of brilliance. The Greeks were on the end of one of these moments, when the box office striker exchanged a one-two on the edge of the 18-yard area before sending a powerful strike into the top corner.

21. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) v Scotland, Euro 2020

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Goal of the Tournament at Euro 2020 came from Patrik Schick’s delightful left foot. The striker noticed the goalkeeper off his line as he ran on to a forward ball, so he had a poke – from the halfway line. It was all so perfect – the vision and the execution.

20. Jordi Alba (Spain) v Italy, Euro 2012

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final between these two sides wasn’t a particularly memorable affair – not for the neutral, at least. Spain put on a show, rolling Italy over 4-0. Left-back Jordi Alba, however, did score a wonderful goal, bursting forward from the halfway line before calmly sliding the ball home with his left foot.

19. David Trezeguet (France) v Italy, Euro 2000

(Image credit: Getty Images)

David Trezeguet was the super sub at Euro 2000, coming off the bench to score a golden goal. The French striker had a lot to do when the ball was pulled back, but he spun away from the six-yard box and wrapped his left foot around the ball to send it high into the roof of the net.

18. Michael Ballack (Germany) v Austria, Euro 2008

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The only goal of the game between these neighbours came just after half-time, when Philipp Lahm was ruthlessly brought to the ground as he made one of his trademark runs forward. Up stepped Michael Ballack to put his laces through the ball and send it arrow straight into the top corner of the net.

17. Vladimir Beschastnykh (Russia) v Czech Republic, Euro 96

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vladimir Beschastnykh scored one of the best goals at Euro 96, a strike that almost took the back of the net off. The Russians were involved in a good old ding-dong with the Czech Republic, and this goal was the highlight – a thunderous effort from 35 yards out that had the goalkeeper clutching at thin air.

16. Mario Balotelli (Italy) v Germany, Euro 2012

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Occasionally, when he could be bothered, the mercurial forward could do special things. Yes, he was through on goal, and yes he had lots of time to weigh up how he would finish, but the fact he took one touch before smashing it home from 18 yards made it quite special.

15. Maniche (Portugal) v Netherlands, Euro 2004

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maniche’s thunderous strike from the corner of the 18-yard box sent Portugal into their first-ever international final in 2004. Who laid on the assist? Ronaldo, of course, although he didn't have to beat three defenders with an electric run down the wing – it was just a short corner. After that, it was all Maniche, whose screamer found the top corner.

14. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) v France, Euro 2012

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic didn’t need the ball to be delivered on a sixpence to find the back of the net. It was a bit of a nothing cross that he ran on to during Sweden’s match with France at Euro 2012, but he used his athletic qualities to throw himself at the ball and stick a volley into the bottom corner.

13. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) v Poland, Euro 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Poland are leading and have just eight minutes to go against the Swiss in their Round of 16 tie. Then Xherdan Shaqiri pulls a rabbit of the bag, leaping into the air on the edge of the box to send a scissors kick into the bottom corner. It deserved to win the match, but his team lost on penalties.

12. Zinedine Zidane (France) v Spain, Euro 2000

(Image credit: Getty Images)

France were a pretty formidable outfit by the time Euro 2000 came around – they were World Cup champions and had the world’s best player, Zinedine Zidane. “Zizou” was a lethal free-kick taker. This one was laced with whip and bend, and helped France to a narrow win over Spain in the quarter-finals. He was always a player who delivered on the big occasion.

11. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) v Italy, Euro 2004

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic rarely did ordinary goals. This one, which knocked out the Italians, falls into the outrageous category – typical Zlatan. With his back to goal and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon all over him, the Swede flicked his heel to send the ball looping back and over the defender on the goal-line.

10. Hal Robson-Kanu (Wales) v Belgium, Euro 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wales found themselves up against one of Europe’s top sides at Euro 2016, but none of their side cared much for reputations. In the quarter-finals, Hal Robson-Kanu delivered one of the best moments of the tournament, executing the perfect Cruyff turn in the box to send three defenders flying, before calmly slotting home.

9. Ray Wilkins (England) v Belgium, Euro 1980

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The hard-man midfielder scored a goal at Euro 1980 that any of the best strikers in the world have been proud of. After winning a 50/50 (was there a hint of handball, maybe?) he lobbed the ball over the advancing Belgium defence, before calmly side-footing the ball over the goalkeeper’s head into the top corner.

8. Michel Platini (France) v Yugoslavia, Euro 88

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michel Platini scored an incredible nine goals in just five games at Euro 84. Nine. France’s talisman scored his second consecutive hat-trick with a sublime free-kick from just outside the box against a plucky Yugoslavia. Sometimes there’s nothing you can do to stop genius. What a player. What a captain.

7. John Jensen (Denmark) v Germany, Euro 92

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No one gave Denmark much of a chance against the world champions, but the European Championship of 1992 will always be remembered for the year of the underdog. John Jensen wasn’t exactly prolific in front of goal, but his winning strike from the edge of the penalty area was a memorable one.

6. Karel Poborsky (CzechRepublic) v Portugal, Euro 96

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This was the goal that made Karel Poborsky a household name after Euro 96 in England. The mazy dribble into the box was good, but the lob that followed was outrageous. It wasn’t a chip, but a scoop, which went high over the head of Portugal goalkeeper Vitor Baia and into the back of the net.

5. Tomas Brolin (Sweden) v England, Euro 92

(Image credit: Getty Images)

England may have scored a few decent goals in tournaments over the years, but they’ve also conceded one or two really memorable ones, including this heartbreaker from the very talented Tomas Brolin. Two swift one-twos took England apart in the blink of an eye, Brolin delivering the killer blow with a first time effort that gave England goalkeeper Chris Woods no chance.

4. Paul Gascoigne (England) v Scotland, Euro 96

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s 1996. Wembley is desperately hoping that England can kick-start their tournament after their lacklustre opening game against Switzerland. A moment of magic from “Gazza” sends the nation delirious. England’s often-troubled playmaker flicks the ball over Colin Hendry before thumping the ball home on the volley. The Three Lions are off and running.

3. Davor Suker (Croatia) v Denmark, Euro 96

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Croatian frontman made this chip look so easy that it makes you wonder why we don’t more strikers score such goals. Peter Schmeichel would have been confident of snuffing out the danger as Suker closed in from the edge of the box, but the Croat executed a deft lob to leave the Danish shot-stopper – and the whole stadium – stunned.

2. Ronnie Whelan (Ireland) v Soviet Union, Euro 88

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The second best volley at Euro 88. The Soviet defence wouldn’t have been overly concerned with the long throw that reached the edge of the 18-yard box, but Ronnie Whelan threw himself at it, twisted in the air and connected perfectly (or was it off the shin pad?) to send the ball past the despairing dive of the goalkeeper.

1. Marco Van Basten (Netherlands), Euro 88

(Image credit: Getty)

For many, the Dutchman’s iconic volley against Soviet Union isn’t just the best goal in European Championship history, but the best goal in football history. He had no right to score from that angle – no right at all. The technique had to be absolutely perfect – and it was. Such goals come along once every, what, hundred years?