Group E deciders - Euro 2016 LIVE with FourFourTwo
All the action, minute by minute
Match Italy vs Republic of Ireland, Euro 2016 Group E
KO 8pm, Wed 22 June
Venue Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille
Simultaneous with Sweden vs Belgium (updates here)
Your host Gary Parkinson
[View the story "Group E deciders - Euro 2016 LIVE with FourFourTwo " on Storify]
Group E deciders - Euro 2016 LIVE with FourFourTwo
Who'll join Italy in the last 16?
Storified by FourFourTwo· Wed, Jun 22 2016 18:09:13
Well, quite the denouement over in Group F. What might happen in Group E? We'll find out soon...
FourFourTwo
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.