Match Italy vs Republic of Ireland, Euro 2016 Group E



KO 8pm, Wed 22 June



Venue Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille



Simultaneous with Sweden vs Belgium (updates here)



Your host Gary Parkinson

[View the story "Group E deciders - Euro 2016 LIVE with FourFourTwo " on Storify]



Group E deciders - Euro 2016 LIVE with FourFourTwo

Who'll join Italy in the last 16?

Storified by FourFourTwo· Wed, Jun 22 2016 18:09:13

Well, quite the denouement over in Group F. What might happen in Group E? We'll find out soon...

FourFourTwo

Euro 2016 news hub • Euro 2016 guide • Euro 2016 analysis