Bring on the Champions League: The treble is ON for Manchester City after thrilling FA Cup triumph over Manchester United

Manchester City are on course for an historic treble after clinching the FA Cup in a scorching Wembley final against bitter rivals Manchester United.

Having already secured the Premier League title, Man City could win their third trophy of the season in the Champions League final against Inter Milan next Saturday – a feat only ever previously achieved by Man United in English football history.

It took City just 12 seconds to take the lead with a thrilling Ilkay Gundogan volley, setting a new record for fastest ever FA Cup final goal in the process.

Pep Guardiola’s side looked on top, and could have been on course for the win had Casemiro been sent off for a late challenge on Jack Grealish in the opening 20 minutes.

But it was United who were able to strike next. Grealish was punished for a handball in the box – initially not seen by referee Paul Tierney but caught by VAR – with Bruno Fernandes converting the resulting penalty, and the two teams going in even at half-time.

City then restored their lead early in the second half, with Gundogan again netting an outside-of-the-box volley.

The German midfielder – who could be leaving the Etihad this summer – even thought he had nabbed a cup final hat-trick before seeing his goal ruled out for offside.

A stoppage-time goalmouth scramble could have seen United grab a last minute equaliser, but Scott McTominay’s header was eventually turned over.

City will remember this cup final for many years – and not just because of the nature of the Manchester derby, or for the fact that they have won the double. The team will now travel to Istanbul next weekend hoping to win their first Champions League title, and English football’s first Premier League, FA Cup and European treble since Sir Alex Ferguson’s United did it in 1999.

This was Guardiola's sixth domestic final in charge of Manchester City, winning them all. In fact, the only final he has lost while City boss is the Champions League final to Chelsea in 2021.