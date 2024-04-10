Liverpool report: Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz EXITS touted, following talks

Liverpool could sell two of their first-choice attack this summer, with both Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah potential sales.

The Reds are still competing for the title and the Europa League, as Jurgen Klopp looks to end his time at Anfield on a high. The German's exit, however, could well trigger an exodus, with several of his key players moving on.

Former Liverpool director Michael Edwards is back working with the club's owners, FSG, to head up the succession plan post-Klopp – which could involve both Salah and Diaz leaving imminently.

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool, with Michael Edwards (left) heading up the rebuild (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Telegraph, Luis Diaz is a target for Paris Saint-Germain, with his agent reportedly holding talks with the Ligue 1 behemoths over a move.

Kylian Mbappe is set to depart the Parc Des Princes on a free transfer this summer, leaving a void on the left-wing. Along with Diaz, however, Salah is still a major target for the Saudi Pro League, according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano.

“Interest in Salah from Saudi remains strong but it’s not time for proposals, not even for talks from what I’m told,” Romano confirmed in his Daily Briefing.

Diaz could replace Kylian Mbappe at PSG (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it would be a bold decision to let both players leave this summer, leaving Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo as the only three forwards at the club. It would not only be difficult to replace the trio, it would make the new manager's job harder.

It's likely that Liverpool are merely open to offers for Diaz in the event that they receive a large offer for him – similarly to Salah, who they clearly don't want to leave but accept that Saudi Arabia may be about to pay a world-record fee for a player of the Egyptian's age.

Xabi Alonso will apparently become Real Madrid boss, after spurning Liverpool's advances. Reports, meanwhile claim that Ruben Amorim will be appointed Reds manager.