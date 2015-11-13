Higher or lower? Take our stadium capacity quiz
Is it a 42,000 job or a whopping 57k? Stand out from the crowd by proving your football stadium knowledge!
OK, you may know your stadiums, but how well do you know their capacities? Eh, not so easy now, right?
Simply choose whether the next stadium has a higher or lower capacity in our exacting football stadium quiz. Put your football knowledge to the test before checking out the facts and much more in our list of the top 100 stadiums.
We begin by asking you if Goodison Park has a higher or lower capacity than the neighbouring Anfield...
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.