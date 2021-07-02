Trending

How are your Euro 2020 predictions going? We look back on what FFT followers expected from the tournament

Euro 2020 has been a wild ride so far - but some of you were bang on the money for what would happen

Euro 2020
So much can happen in just three weeks. The unbeatable can be rendered mortal; the dark horses can look a lot more favourable. England can go from hopeful to expectant.

This is part of the joy of a major tournament: the shocks, the twists and the turns along the way. It rarely - if ever - happens, that the four best teams make the semi-finals. Hell, Portugal were no one's favourites in 2016.

At the start of Euro 2020, we asked you for your wildest predictions - and boy we got some bold shouts. So we thought it would be fun to go through them all with a little hindsight and see just how correct you all were with what you expected from this competition.

Let's start at the horribly wrong and work our way through to those of you who really should have bet the life savings...

Jamie wasn't the only one to tip the Turks - some of our own writers did so, too. But after three losses, one goal scored and eight conceded, they really do look like a silly hipster shout, now... 

Did you really think this, Dennis?

Had they beaten Ukraine, they could well be setting up a quarter against England. Maybe it wasn't that outlandish. 

Robert Lewandowski has done his Ballon d'Or shout for this year no favours.

Looking back at how easy it was to get out of the groups, this was perhaps a brave shout. Still, Germany did their damnedest to throw it away against Hungary... 

Oh, what Scotland would have done for a winner against the Czechs. 

Zero goals in the group stage, dropped against England in the last-16. Serge has had better summers. 

We received a lot of these predictions about both Scotland and Wales doing better than England. Not to be this time!

A bold shout to back such a divisive player but actually, Pogba had a good individual tournament with a couple of assists, a Man of the Match performance against Germany and a stunner of a goal against Switzerland. It's just a shame that some of his teammates didn't back him up.

Well, they're both out now, so this isn't coming true. 

Not quite the group stages but a Giroud/Mbappe spat overshadowed France's preparations. Les Bleus at least made the knockouts, so this is only 50% correct. 

Portugal actually won a group game this time around! But have since crashed out. 

Though perhaps not the player head and shoulders above all else in this competition thus far, Barella has been fantastic to watch and one of the highlights. This was an astute prediction. 

This particular Swede's optimism was correct. Just don't mention Ukraine. 

Denmark are surpassing expectations. Will 1992 repeat? Time will tell...

Switzerland is not a bad pick at all, it seems. Imagine what Thala could predict by watching more international football... 

It might have seemed daft before the tournament but it's not quite as unlikely, now. 

Well... two out of three ain't bad. 

Hard to know if this is a sarcastic Englishman or an unambitious Scot - but it happened!

We've not actually seen him on the pitch since the Scotland game. Coincidence? We think not. 

