How are your Euro 2020 predictions going? We look back on what FFT followers expected from the tournament

So much can happen in just three weeks. The unbeatable can be rendered mortal; the dark horses can look a lot more favourable. England can go from hopeful to expectant.

This is part of the joy of a major tournament: the shocks, the twists and the turns along the way. It rarely - if ever - happens, that the four best teams make the semi-finals. Hell, Portugal were no one's favourites in 2016.

At the start of Euro 2020, we asked you for your wildest predictions - and boy we got some bold shouts. So we thought it would be fun to go through them all with a little hindsight and see just how correct you all were with what you expected from this competition.

Let's start at the horribly wrong and work our way through to those of you who really should have bet the life savings...

Turkey to reach semi-finalsJune 10, 2021 See more

Jamie wasn't the only one to tip the Turks - some of our own writers did so, too. But after three losses, one goal scored and eight conceded, they really do look like a silly hipster shout, now...

North Macedonia 🇲🇰 gets knocked out in semifinalsJune 10, 2021 See more

Did you really think this, Dennis?

Had they beaten Ukraine, they could well be setting up a quarter against England. Maybe it wasn't that outlandish.

Poland 'do a Greece' as Lewa fires them to Euros glory.June 10, 2021 See more

Robert Lewandowski has done his Ballon d'Or shout for this year no favours.

Germany will not make it out of Group F. https://t.co/awfsfr08toJune 10, 2021 See more

Looking back at how easy it was to get out of the groups, this was perhaps a brave shout. Still, Germany did their damnedest to throw it away against Hungary...

Dykes to score winner v Czech Republic, forget about social distancing and end up in the crowd. https://t.co/983qid1mpdJune 11, 2021 See more

Oh, what Scotland would have done for a winner against the Czechs.

Serge Gnabry top scorer.His 15 goals in 20 caps is the best goal/cap ratio at the tournament (10 cap min)June 10, 2021 See more

Zero goals in the group stage, dropped against England in the last-16. Serge has had better summers.

Scotland to go further than England. 👀 https://t.co/BSnoW5E0uLJune 10, 2021 See more

We received a lot of these predictions about both Scotland and Wales doing better than England. Not to be this time!

Pogba - Player of the TournamentJune 10, 2021 See more

A bold shout to back such a divisive player but actually, Pogba had a good individual tournament with a couple of assists, a Man of the Match performance against Germany and a stunner of a goal against Switzerland. It's just a shame that some of his teammates didn't back him up.

The team that LOSES the France vs Germany group game will go on to win the trophy 🏆 https://t.co/hFcpydCv7xJune 11, 2021 See more

Well, they're both out now, so this isn't coming true.

Another France dressing Room Bust Up & then get knocked in the Group Stages. https://t.co/LpvdpW9fnyJune 10, 2021 See more

Not quite the group stages but a Giroud/Mbappe spat overshadowed France's preparations. Les Bleus at least made the knockouts, so this is only 50% correct.

Probably won’t happen but Portugal needs to be knocked out in the group stages for frauding their way to Euro 2016. https://t.co/SlTT3Fr3mrJune 10, 2021 See more

Portugal actually won a group game this time around! But have since crashed out.

Nicolo Barella player of the tournamentJune 10, 2021 See more

Though perhaps not the player head and shoulders above all else in this competition thus far, Barella has been fantastic to watch and one of the highlights. This was an astute prediction.

Sweden will finish ahead of Spain in the groupJune 10, 2021 See more

This particular Swede's optimism was correct. Just don't mention Ukraine.

Denmark to surpass expectations like it's 1992June 10, 2021 See more

Denmark are surpassing expectations. Will 1992 repeat? Time will tell...

I really haven’t paid attention to international football since 2018 😂Would Switzerland be a good pick? https://t.co/SlTT3Fr3mrJune 10, 2021 See more

Switzerland is not a bad pick at all, it seems. Imagine what Thala could predict by watching more international football...

Italy to win the whole thing 🇮🇹June 10, 2021 See more

It might have seemed daft before the tournament but it's not quite as unlikely, now.

France disappoint, Spain do well and Portugal win itJune 10, 2021 See more

Well... two out of three ain't bad.

Scotland to score a goal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚽️ https://t.co/iNR3uybiWkJune 10, 2021 See more

Hard to know if this is a sarcastic Englishman or an unambitious Scot - but it happened!

A massive hawk to swoop down in the England Scotland game and take @PhilFoden away to be their bird of prey leader.June 10, 2021 See more

We've not actually seen him on the pitch since the Scotland game. Coincidence? We think not.

