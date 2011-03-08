Is this how to deal with streakers?
Safe-for-work streaker action now, as a mankini-wearing Borat impersonator invades the pitch at Havant & Waterlooville v Dorchester. After the usual larking about, odd things start to happen. But are they right?
(Thanks to James Maw for spotting this, despite being on his holidays. If you spot something you think might be of interest, tweet it to us)
