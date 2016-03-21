How the Premier League ranks for managerial longevity

The CIES Football Observatory have compiled data to present the median time spent in dugouts for Europe's top five leagues – and the Premier League has come out second behind France's Ligue 1.

Bosses in England's top flight spend an average of 14.5 months in the job, compared to 16 across the channel.

Lagging at the back are Serie A and La Liga, whose trigger-happy bigwigs have contributed to an overall average of just nine months. Sandwiched in between is the Bundesliga on 13 months.

The Premier League's numbers are certainly boosted by Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who has been with the Gunners since October 1996 – some 233 months. In context, the next-longest-serving boss in Europe's top five leagues is Saint-Etienne's Christophe Galtier, who has dwelled the dugout in southern France since December 2009.

Wenger is followed by Bournemouth's Eddie Howe (three years, five months) despite the current Cherries chief having left the south coast side for a nine-month spell at Burnley in 2011. Before that, Howe had managed his current club from December 2008 to January 2011.

Mark Hughes (Stoke, 34 months), Roberto Martinez (Everton, 33) and Manuel Pellegrini (Manchester City, 33) make up the top five from England.

Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone leads the way in La Liga having began his brilliant Rojiblancos journey in December 2011 (51 months). In Serie A it's Torino's Giampiero Ventura (June 2011, 57 months); in the Bundesliga, Augsburg chief Markus Weinzierl (June 2012, 45 months).

You can read the full set of research here.

