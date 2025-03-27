How to watch NWSL: Live streams, TV information for National Women's Soccer League 2025

Orlando Pride players raise the trophy after the NWSL Championship game vs Washington Spirit

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is back up and running for its 2025 season, with league of 14 teams and and an array of broadcast options that will allow you to watch the NWSL wherever you are in the world.

The 2025 NWSL season began in March 2025 and will run through November 2025, with the regular league phase to be followed by the playoffs and the NWSL Championship final, when the season champions will be crowned.

Orlando Pride are the reigning champions after topping the league and going on to beat Washington Spirit in last season's final. The most successful side in the 12-year history of the NWSL are Portland Thorns with three Championship titles (2013, 2017, 2022), while North Carolina Courage and Kansas City both have two titles apiece.

Orlando Pride boast the Brazil legend Marta and the Zambian striker Barbara Banda, while other notable NWSL starts include Portland Thorns' Sophia Smith and Washington Spirit's Trinity Rodman.

With plenty of live streaming options, including FREE coverage in the UK, read on for all the information on how to watch National Women's Soccer League in 2025.

NWSL free streaming

The NWSL has its very own streaming platform, NWSL+, which is totally free of charge and will cover every single game during the 2025 season.

There are some limitations on availability, namely for those in the US, who will only be able to access a limited number of games on NWSL+ each week.

Outside the US, all 196 games in the NWSL will be available to stream live through NWSL+ at no cost. All that's required is a simple email registration.

Watching on the move? You can access your usual streams from anywhere in the world with a VPN – more on that below.

Watch the NWSL from anywhere

For the ability to bypass any geo-restrictions, and to stay as safe as possible when streaming content online, you should consider getting a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that protects you online by creating encrypted connections, and unblocks your usual streaming services by re-routing your device's IP address.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar can't recommend NordVPN highly enough...

How to watch NWSL in the US

Media rights for the NWSL are split across several broadcasters in 2025: ESPN, CBS/Paramount+, ABC, Amazon Prime Video, ION, and NWSL+.

NWSL+: Two or three games are usually made available on the NWSL's own streaming platform, NWSL+, which is free of charge.

CBS/Paramount+: Two or three games each week are on CBS and/or its streaming service, Paramount+. Some fixtures make it to the TV, some are online-only. CBS comes on cable TV while Paramount+ subscriptions start from $7.99 a month.

ION: Two Saturday night matches go out on the ION Network each week. You can watch on cable or to watch online you can use a cord-cutting streaming service – Fubo (from $84.99 a month) carries ION, as does DirecTV.

ESPN: The sports broadcaster shows the occasional game but won't have one every week. ESPN channels come on cable TV or you can watch online on the ESPN+ platform for $11.99 a month.

Amazon Prime Video: Prime will show Friday night NWSL games. Prime subscriptions cost $14.99 per month / $139 a year, and you also get a 30-day free trial.

How to watch NWSL in the UK

Things are much more straight-forward if you're in the UK – you can watch every single NWSL game for FREE with NWSL+.

NWSL+ is the league's own streaming service and while the offering is limited for US fans, fans in the UK can enjoy all 190 games of the regular season, playoffs, and final for free. A simple registration is all that's required.

The free coverage comes in spite of a pay-TV deal with TNT Sports, which is showing two games a wee plus the playoffs. You can get TNT Sports as part of a TV package or you can watch online through Discovery+ (£30.99 a month).

Away from the UK right now? You can still get your usual NWSL streams while abroad by using NordVPN.

How to watch NWSL in Canada

Good news for fans in Canada, you can also watch every single NWSL game live for free with NWSL+.

There's also a pay-TV broadcast deal in place, with TSN having the rights to select fixtures. TSN's streaming platform, TSN+, costs $8 a month.

How to watch NWSL in Australia

As in the UK and Canada, all NWSL games are live on NWSL+ for those in Australia.

Optus Sport also has the rights to the NWSL, showing a live stream for every single game. Optus plans start from $24.99 a month and get you every single Premier League game and a host of other competitions so it's a decent investment for soccer fans.

NWSL Teams

Angel City FC

Bay FC

Bos Nation FC

Houston Dash

Kansas City Current

Gotham FC

North Carolina Courage

Orlando Pride

Portland Thorns FC

Racing Louisville FC

San Diego Wave FC

Seattle Reign

Utah Royals FC

Washington Spirit