How to watch the Diego Maradona film: the best options to stream, rent and buy online

Watching the Diego Maradona film, the critically-acclaimed documentary about the iconic footballer's life, feels almost mandatory in the wake of the Argentine's death, aged 60.

Diego Maradona was an outrageously talented footballer, but also a flawed individual, and Asif Kapadia's 2019 film has won plaudits for showing both the light and the darkness of the 1986 World Cup winner's personality.

The film was constructed using more than 500 hours of never-seen-before footage , and is set largely around Diego Maradona's transfer between Barcelona and Napoli in 1984, and the subsequent success the forward enjoyed during his time in Italy.

With Maradona in the side, Napoli would win two Serie As titles (the first in the club's history), the Copa Italia, and the UEFA Cup in 1988/89. It was also during this spell the Argentina forward inspired his country to victory at the 1986 World Cup - inspiring football fans across the world with both his ability and controversial desire to win at all costs. It is, unquestionably, the greatest spell Maradona enjoyed as a player; he achieved almost god-like status among the locals in Naples.

Asif Kapadia - who won previous acclaim with his movies Senna and Amy - sheds light not only Maradona the footballer, but Maradona the man. Footage of the player at home with his wife and children, and also of his controversial behaviour away from the pitch, paint a picture of a flawed hero. It is a remarkable film.