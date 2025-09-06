During his four seasons at Fulham, Costa Rican striker Bryan Ruiz was something of an enigma, at his best a classy, silky, creative fulcrum, but would often struggle with consistancy.

Following his 2011 transfer from FC Twente, he would net 13 times in 108 appearances, a spell which was punctuated by a loan stint at PSV Eindhoven for the second half of the 2013/14 campaign.

Boss Martin Jol bought Ruiz to West London, but as the club cycled through managers following the Dutchman’s departure in 2013, Ruiz saw his Fulham career stop and start.

Bryan Ruiz on his Fulham career

Ruiz celebrates a goal for Costa Rica at the 2014 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Even before my third season at Twente started, there were already plenty of options for me to leave,” Ruiz tells FourFourTwo as he looks back at his time at Craven Cottage.

“Sevilla made an offer, which I was excited about because I’d always dreamed of playing in La Liga. But that didn’t match what Twente wanted. I remember on the last day of the transfer window, Fulham called with an offer.

Martin Jol signed Ruiz at Fulham (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Honestly, I didn’t want to go at first, but Martin Jol, who’d been Ajax’s manager, convinced me to go to England to see the city and the club. When I got there, I saw Fulham’s facilities, got a feel for English football, and since the manager knew me from the Eredivisie, I felt confident about the move.

“I don’t regret it – I had some great moments at Fulham and got to play in the best league in the world.”

Rene Meulensteen was Jol’s replacement in December 2013, during a campaign which saw the team relegated to the Championship, making it a tough season for Ruiz, ahead of an important summer.

“The World Cup was around the corner,” Ruiz continues. “Costa Rica were already qualified, so for me it was crucial to play those last six months. But I got three minutes in Rene’s first two games.

Ruiz did make it to the 2014 World Cup and scored against Italy (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I told him I’d understand if he didn’t want to use me, but I needed to know so I could stay fit for the World Cup. He told me, “Bryan, you’re a great player, but your style isn’t what I need right now to save the team from relegation.” I think he wanted to play a more direct style. So I asked my agent to look for options and I ended up going to PSV for six months.

“Fulham had big names like Dimitar Berbatov, Mousa Dembele and John Arne Riise – it was a strong squad, not one you’d expect to be fighting relegation. But it didn’t start well, so they changed the manager and he had a different idea. We all wanted the best for Fulham; it was a big shame.”