Two years after his Manchester United exit, Javier Hernandez returned for a second Premier League stint, joining West Ham in 2017 in a £16 million deal from Bayer Leverkusen.

During his five years at Old Trafford, Hernandez netted 59 goals, won two Premier League titles and established himself as the most successful Mexican player to play on English soil.

The Hammers were coming off the back of a mid-table finish under Slaven Bilic, but the Croatian soon found himself under pressure when the new campaign began.

Javier Hernandez on his West Ham stint

Hernandez's first taste of Premier League football came with Manchester United

Hernandez admits that his first season in east London did not go to plan.

“They spent a lot of money on me as one of the main strikers for the project,” he tells FourFourTwo. “Mexico played against Portugal in the Confederations Cup and Jose Fonte was saying: “Come to us, we need you.”

Slaven Bilic brought Hernandez to West Ham

“They did so much to get me, but it only lasted a few games. They sacked Slaven Bilic and hired David Moyes to help us avoid relegation. That season was terrible. I wanted to go, but Manuel Pellegrini came and convinced me to stay.

“I gave him the benefit of the doubt because I love London, the stadium was amazing, and so were the fans. I tried my best, but Pellegrini didn’t play two strikers like he said he would.

“It’s not an excuse – I could have played better, but the managers who came in didn’t trust me.”

Hernandez had played under Moyes at Manchester United during the Scot’s ill-fated stint as Sir Alex Ferguson’s replacement and was somewhat baffled that the Irons turned to him.

Hernandez had previously played under David Moyes at Manchester United

“It was completely odd,” he continues. “I understand that they wanted to hire a manager who knew how to avoid relegation, but they chose the only manager in the world who didn’t like Chicharito! My agent told them: “Your biggest asset isn’t going to be on the field.”

“But you know how business decisions are. I’d have loved to have had a better time with West Ham, but it didn’t happen.”