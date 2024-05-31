‘I look at the team and you’re still asking questions about who the leader is’: Wayne Rooney on Manchester United’s underlying issues

Wayne Rooney has spoken out following the whirlwind season that Manchester United have just endured.

The Red Devils slumped to their worst-ever Premier League spot, finishing eighth, while they finished bottom of their Champions League group, behind Bayern Munich, Galatasaray, and Copenhagen, respectively.

But the side continued to pick up silverware under head coach Erik ten Hag, triumphing 2-1 over Manchester City to clinch the FA Cup.

Wayne Rooney is Manchester United's all-time top-scorer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The win means that, despite the poor league finish, United will be heading back to Europe next season, this time to feature in the Europa League.

The future of Ten Hag remains uncertain as the club have so far failed to indicate whether or not he will remain at Old Trafford for next season.

But the club’s all-time top-scorer, Rooney, speaking on The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet , has said that the issues the side have faced predominantly come down to a lack of leadership in the dressing room.

Marcus Rashford was among the players criticised this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Firstly, I would say you need around five players in a dressing room that can lead a team,” he said. One thing I would say with Manchester United now is, I look at the team and you’re still asking questions about who the leader is. I know Bruno is the captain, but who are the leaders there?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I said this a few weeks ago, when Marcus Rashford was getting stuck for his body language. I think he’s always been like that. I don’t think he has ever been a big talker on the pitch. When he is going through a tough moment, or you want him to work a little bit harder, that is where the senior players have got to demand that from him.

Rooney continued: “That’s the one thing I’d say that I don’t see. Every time Manchester United concede a goal their heads go down to quickly and you almost think there is no way back their getting back into the game.”

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United could be about to make €200m in transfer fees this summer from selling squad players. Only three stars are deemed to be untouchable at the club.



Manchester United are disrespecting Erik ten Hag, with sack hanging over the Dutchman: report

Ex-England and Manchester United player says it is 'very possible' Gareth Southgate will be installed at Old Trafford