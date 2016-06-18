Trending

Iceland vs Hungary - Euro 2016 LIVE with FourFourTwo

By

All the action, minute by minute

Match Iceland vs Hungary, Euro 2016 Group F

KO 5pm, Sat 18 June

Venue Stade Velodrome, Marseille

Your host Gary Parkinson

[View the story "Iceland vs Hungary - LIVE with FourFourTwo" on Storify]

Iceland vs Hungary - LIVE with FourFourTwo

Storified by FourFourTwo· Sat, Jun 18 2016 15:53:31

Afternoon all, I'm @GaryParkinson and I'm your host for Iceland vs Hungary.

FourFourTwo

Euro 2016 news hub • Euro 2016 guide • Euro 2016 analysis