How to watch Kosovo vs Sweden: Live streams with Liverpool's Alexander Isak and Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres in action

Watch Kosovo vs Sweden today as Alexander Isak is set to make his first appearance since his high-profile move to Liverpool, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.
► Date: Monday, September 8
► Kick-off time: 19:45 BST / 20:45 CET / 14:45 ET
► Venue: The Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina
► TV & Streaming: Fubo Sports Network (US)
► Free Stream: RTK 1 (Kosovo)
Sweden travel to Kosovo in their second match of the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.
Isak did not feature in Sweden's opening Group A game against Slovenia after his £125 million move to Liverpool on transfer deadline day. The saga meant he did not train with his previous club Newcastle all summer and he is lacking match fitness.
Ex-teammate Anthony Elanga scored, while Viktor Gyokeres played the full 90 minutes as they drew 2-2 in Slovenia. Fans will have a first chance to see Isak as a Liverpool player, if not in a Liverpool shirt, as his Sweden side travel to Kosovo on Monday
Read on for all the information on how to watch Kosovo vs Sweden online, on TV and from anywhere.
Can I watch Kosovo vs Sweden in the UK?
Fans in the UK will not be able to watch the game live, with no broadcaster showing the game.
How to watch Kosovo vs Sweden in the US
Fans in the US can watch the game on fuboTV or Fubo Sports Network 5.
Can I watch Kosovo vs Sweden for free?
You can watch Kosovo vs Sweden for free in Kosovo, where public broadcaster RTK is showing the game on RTK1 on TV and streaming live on the RTK website. Coverage is geo-restricted.
Watch Kosovo vs Sweden from anywhere
Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
