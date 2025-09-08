How to watch Kosovo vs Sweden: Live streams with Liverpool's Alexander Isak and Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres in action

Isak reports for national duty following his transfer to Liverpoool

Watch Kosovo vs Sweden today as Alexander Isak is set to make his first appearance since his high-profile move to Liverpool, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.

Kosovo vs Sweden: Key information ► Date: Monday, September 8 ► Kick-off time: 19:45 BST / 20:45 CET / 14:45 ET ► Venue: The Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina ► TV & Streaming: Fubo Sports Network (US) ► Free Stream: RTK 1 (Kosovo) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Sweden travel to Kosovo in their second match of the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Isak did not feature in Sweden's opening Group A game against Slovenia after his £125 million move to Liverpool on transfer deadline day. The saga meant he did not train with his previous club Newcastle all summer and he is lacking match fitness.

Ex-teammate Anthony Elanga scored, while Viktor Gyokeres played the full 90 minutes as they drew 2-2 in Slovenia. Fans will have a first chance to see Isak as a Liverpool player, if not in a Liverpool shirt, as his Sweden side travel to Kosovo on Monday

Read on for all the information on how to watch Kosovo vs Sweden online, on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch Kosovo vs Sweden in the UK?

Fans in the UK will not be able to watch the game live, with no broadcaster showing the game.

How to watch Kosovo vs Sweden in the US

Fans in the US can watch the game on fuboTV or Fubo Sports Network 5.

Can I watch Kosovo vs Sweden for free?

You can watch Kosovo vs Sweden for free in Kosovo, where public broadcaster RTK is showing the game on RTK1 on TV and streaming live on the RTK website. Coverage is geo-restricted.

