Can I watch Crystal Palace v Bournemouth? Live streams, TV info, preview
Oliver Glasner's side hosts Bournemouth at Selhurst Park and FourFourTwo has all the details on how you can tune in
Watch Crystal Palace v Bournemouth today as Premier League football returns, with all the broadcast information, including live streams and TV channels around the world, right here.
• Date: Saturday 18 October 2025
• Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET
• Venue: Selhurst Park, London
• TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) | Stan Sport (Australia)
It was heartbreak last time out for Crystal Palace, as Jack Grealish's 93rd-minute winner ended their club-record 19-match unbeaten run.
Bouncing back will no doubt be at the top of Oliver Glasner's priority list, as the Eagles host Bournemouth.
The Cherries have been equally impressive again this season, with Andoni Iraola again drawing huge praise for the job he is doing on the south coast. His side are 4th after seven games, losing just once so far this season against Liverpool on the opening day of the season.
Read on for FourFourTwo's guide on how to watch Palace vs Bournemouth online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Can I watch Crystal Palace v Bournemouth in the UK?
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth is not being televised in the UK on Saturday. That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK.
The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place.
If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad.
Watch Crystal Palace v Bournemouth in the US
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth will be broadcast live in the USA on the Peacock streaming platform.
How to watch Crystal Palace v Bournemouth in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace v Bournemouth through Stan Sport.
Watch Crystal Palace v Bournemouth from anywhere
Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.
Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.
NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth: Premier League preview
It was a bitter pill for Palace to swallow at Hill Dickinson Stadium last time out, as Grealish delivered a dagger to the heart in ending their impressive unbeaten run.
An agonising first loss of the season reminded them just how cruel Premier League football can be, as Glasner's players sank to the floor.
But still 6th in the table and with high aspirations for this season, many will hope for a worthwhile response against the Cherries on Saturday.
Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back) and Chadi Riad (knee) are all set to miss out.
The Cherries are flying high with hopes of a European place this term and look good value for it at present.
Antoine Semenyo continues to impress with his standout performances, so much so that links with Arsenal and Manchester United have already begun to hit the news again.
A brace against Fulham in their last outing before the international break will renew hopes that the 25-year-old can continue his fine form against the Eagles.
Enes Unal (knee) could be closing in on a return in the next few weeks, with Adam Smith likely to feature in this one.
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Crystal Palace 1-2 Bournemouth
After losing against Everton, Palace could be damaged and FourFourTwo are backing Bournemouth to come out on top at Selhurst Park.
