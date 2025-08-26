Kairat vs Celtic live streams: How to watch the Champions League play-off

Watch Kairat vs Celtic tonight as the Scottish champions travel to Kazakhstan in search of Champions League football, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Kairat vs Celtic key information • Date: Tuesday, 26 August, 2025 • Kick-off time: 17:45 BST / 12:45 ET • Venue: Almaty Central Stadium, Kazakhstan • TV & Streaming: Prime Video (UK), Paramount+ (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Free stream: VTM Go (Belgium) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

This is the second leg in a two-legged tie that will send one of these two sides through to the Champions League proper, which begins next month with 32 teams competing in the opening league phase.

The first leg ended in a 0-0 stalemate, giving Brendan Rodgers' Celtic side plenty to do after their long journey to east Asia. With the Old Firm Derby coming up at the weekend, he'd have liked to have rotated his squad but Celtic will need to come out swinging if they're to avoid a shock failure to qualify.

As for Kairat Almaty, they're hoping to become the second Kazakhstani side to feature in the Champions League, following in the footsteps of Astana.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Kairat vs Celtic online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Kairat vs Celtic for free?

You can watch Celtic vs Kairat for free in Belgium, where public broadcaster VTM is showing the game.

TV viewers will find the game on VTM 2, while the Celtic vs Kairat free live stream is on the VTM Go streaming service.

Watch Kairat vs Celtic from anywhere

Watch Kairat vs Celtic in the UK

In the UK, Kairat vs Celtic is being shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Get Amazon Prime video Amazon Prime Video comes as part of a general Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month. For those not bothered about free deliveries on your internet shopping, you can get a standalone Prime Video plan for £5.99 per month.

Watch Kairat vs Celtic in the US

In the USA, Paramount+ has the rights to the UEFA Champions League and will be streaming Kairat vs Celtic live and in full.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ Every single Champions League live stream for $7.99 a month? Sounds like a bargain to us...

How to watch Kairat vs Celtic in Australia

Fans down under can watch Kairat vs Celtic through Stan Sport, which is where you'll find every single Champions League and Premier League game in Australia.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

FIXTURES: Interactive 2025/26 calendar for all competitions

FourFourTwo's prediction

Kairat 1-2 Celtic

Celtic will get to the Champions League, but not without a fright.