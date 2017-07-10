Irish newspaper confuses Romelu Lukaku for grime artist Stormzy

In what has proved to be one of the most talked about transfer sagas this summer, Romelu Lukaku is finally set to join Manchester United from Everton in a move totalling £90m, which sees Wayne Rooney go the other way.

The transfer news has gripped British and Irish football fans as the world waits for Manchester United to get on with it and make the move official. In the meantime, there's been plenty of press coverage over every angle of the story.

Yet it seems one newspaper may have got a bit too excited over the transfer. Backpage of Irish newspaper The Herald doesn't boast a huge photo of the Belgium international, but of grime artist Stormzy in a United tracksuit instead.

Numerous social media folk have jokingly made the comparison between the pair's appearance, but this wasn't quite the ideal display of accurate journalism.

Should be any doubt, the caption underneath the photo read: "New Manchester United signing Romelu Lukaku."

Is Stormzy ready for work? Quite possibly, but not for Jose Mourinho.

