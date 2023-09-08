Is Evan Ferguson eligible for England? Can the Brighton striker switch allegiance from Ireland?

Is Evan Ferguson eligible for England? It's a question that has been on many people's lips since the 18-year-old striker's match-winning hat-trick for Brighton against Newcastle last weekend ahead of the international break.

A full international for the Republic of Ireland since last November, Ferguson was named in his country's latest squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and the Netherlands.

However, he was ruled out after aggravating a knee issue in that win over Newcastle, causing some Irish fans to worry that they might never see him in action for the nation again...

Ferguson has scored twice for the Republic of Ireland (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, can Evan Ferguson actually play for England?

Plenty of players have switched their international allegiance over the years – and there is perhaps no more relevant example in this case than Declan Rice, who earned three senior caps for the Republic of Ireland before opting to represent England.

Ferguson has featured for Ireland in three competitive international games, sparking fears that he might be able to follow in Rice's footsteps and turn out for England.

However, the fact that the former Bohemians player has also appeared in three senior international friendlies for the Boys in Green clears up any confusion.

Under FIFA rules approved in September 2020, a player cannot change their international association once they have made four or more senior international appearances, "whether in an official competition or non-official competition [which includes friendlies]".

It's official: having passed the above threshold, Ferguson is not eligible for England.

What's your CRAZIEST prediction for this season?

Did Evan Ferguson even want to play for England?

Ferguson has previously adopted a firm stance when asked if he would consider switching to England at international level. Back in May, he told Sky Sports:

"Obviously, my mum’s English, so that’s where the tie comes in. I’ve seen a few saying, ‘Oh, will he? Will he?’. I can tell you now, it’s a no."

