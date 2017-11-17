Italy had booked their hotel for Russia 2018 – but Denmark could capitalise on their misfortune

There was yet more embarrassment for Italy this week, after the Azzurri went down 1-0 on aggregate to Sweden in their World Cup play-off.

According to Danish outlet TV2, it turns out they'd already booked their hotel for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Manager Giampiero Ventura was dismissed on Wednesday following his side's woefully lacklustre qualification campaign and, on top of finding a suitable replacement, the Italian Football Federation must now contemplate what to do with their Russian booking.

Step forward, Denmark.

Having recently qualified themselves by thrashing the Republic of Ireland 5-1 in their second play-off leg courtesy of Christian Eriksen's terrific hat-trick, De Rød-Hvide are now also looking for a place to stay next summer.

CEO of the DBU, Claus Bretton-Meyer, said that although they may have chosen differently, the Italian hotel represents an interesting prospect.

"Now, there is a big difference between the preferences of the Danes and Italians," said Bretton-Meyer. "But it's clear that we can end up in a situation where we must get what we can get."

With many of the ideal locations snapped up by other countries who automatically qualified, it seems there could be a deal here for the Danes.

Reimbursement may be little consolation to Italy – but every little helps towards paying off Ventura's contract which still had two years left to run... right?

See also...

Riyad Mahrez watches on awkwardly as Algeria manager Rabah Madjer launches astonishing rant at journalist

Adelaide United's Daniel Adlung fires in sensational rocket against Central Coast Mariners

Peru's Christian Cueva kicks corner flag instead of the ball against New Zealand

In Other News...