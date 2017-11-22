Rhyl and Leeds U23s manage to get friendly called off after mass brawl

The match at the Corbett Sports Stadium had to be abandoned after the two sides clashed, with Leeds coach Carlos Corberan electing to escort his team off the pitch.

Corberan was reportedly already unhappy with Rhyl's physical style before the scuffled ensued.

The Huws Gray Alliance League club have made an official statement declaring that an internal investigation will be opened to discover what sparked the incident on Tuesday night.

It read: “Following the abandonment of the friendly match between Rhyl FC and a Leeds United XI this evening (21st November) the club will now launch an internal investigation into the incidents which resulted in the match being halted during the second half.

“The club will issue no further statement until the completion of this work.”

Leeds boss Corberan later tweeted about the incident, absolving his youngsters of blame.

"We will always represent Leeds United with the correct behaviours and values respecting the opponent and the football rules," said the Spaniard. "Proud of the players today in the way they conducted themselves."

