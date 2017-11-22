Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne curls home brilliant beauty in the Champions League

Serie A leaders Napoli beat the Ukrainian champions 3-0 at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday night, but it took them until the 56th minute to break the deadlock.

The wait was worth it, though, as Insigne – bizarrely ignored by former Italy boss Gian Piero Ventura during the Azzurri's World Cup play-off defeat to Italy – who provided the moment of magic that blew the game open.

The 26-year-old skipped around Shakhtar duo Bohdan Butko and Fred before unleashing a fierce curling strike that sailed into the top corner.

Take a bow, Lorenzo InsigneAn absolutely stunning goal gives Napoli the lead... November 21, 2017

Piotr Zielinski and Dries Mertens struck in the space of two minutes (81' and 83') to ensure the free-scoring Italians remain in contention to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages.

