Kaizer Chiefs fan hilariously mirrors on-pitch training drills
Well if you can't be them, join 'em. One supporter of the South African side entertained his fellow fans by undertaking a few warm-ups in full kit
In the South Africa Premier Soccer League, Kaizer Chiefs played out a scoreless draw against Polokwane City on Tuesday evening.
Despite an uneventful contest, one bold individual in the stands was having a great time as he dressed up in full attire and took part in some stretches alongside the players.
An onlooking coach leaked out a cheeky smile as he saw what was happening behind the glass screen.
Impressively in sync – well done that man.
