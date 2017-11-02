Kaizer Chiefs fan hilariously mirrors on-pitch training drills

In the South Africa Premier Soccer League, Kaizer Chiefs played out a scoreless draw against Polokwane City on Tuesday evening.

Despite an uneventful contest, one bold individual in the stands was having a great time as he dressed up in full attire and took part in some stretches alongside the players.

An onlooking coach leaked out a cheeky smile as he saw what was happening behind the glass screen.

Impressively in sync – well done that man.

