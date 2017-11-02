Ravel Morrison gets straight red for Atlas days after scoring first goal in Liga MX

The enigmatic midfielder made headlines last month after scoring a fine goal for Atlas in a friendly to open his account in Mexico.

The 24-year-old is getting regular game time across the Atlantic, and scored his first league goal in Atlas's 2-2 draw against Queretaro on Saturday - converting in only the third minute.

But Morrison's promising start has hit a bump. In the 17th minute against Tigres, he was shown a straight red card for a high foot on Juninho in his side's 1-1 draw.

Harsh?

