Ravel Morrison gets straight red for Atlas days after scoring first goal in Liga MX
The former Manchester United midfielder was sent off for his Mexican side on Wednesday night
The enigmatic midfielder made headlines last month after scoring a fine goal for Atlas in a friendly to open his account in Mexico.
The 24-year-old is getting regular game time across the Atlantic, and scored his first league goal in Atlas's 2-2 draw against Queretaro on Saturday - converting in only the third minute.
But Morrison's promising start has hit a bump. In the 17th minute against Tigres, he was shown a straight red card for a high foot on Juninho in his side's 1-1 draw.
Harsh?
