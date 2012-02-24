Saturday

Betis (12th) v Getafe (14th) - 18.00 (local time)

A broken arm for central defender Lopo in last weekendÃ¢ÂÂs Espanyol clash saw Getafe exploring the possibility of trying to bring in cover using the emergency, break glass procedures allowed by the league under such circumstances. In the end, former Getafe centre-back Alexis returned on loan from Sevilla to partner the snarling Cata DÃÂ­az in the centre of defence.

The attentions of coach Luis GarcÃÂ­a now turn towards getting Dani GÃÂ¼iza to score on a regular basis - goals, that is - as the former Spanish international has only managed three in 18 league appearances. Ã¢ÂÂHis figures are much less than we were hoping for. WeÃ¢ÂÂve been very patient with him and given him a lot of chances but it hasnÃ¢ÂÂt happened,Ã¢ÂÂ said the increasingly impatient manager.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Racing (18th) v Sporting (19th) - 18.00

Regular readers will be aware that one of LLLÃ¢ÂÂs big issues - apart from the ones involving an irrational fear of jellyfish currently being ironed out with therapy - are managers and players claiming there are so many 'cup finals' left when describing a run of league games when their team is in a tight spot. Heck, even an Athletic Bilbao player did it recently, despite the fact his team look good for a Champions League-qualifying finish.

Fortunately, hard-as-nails new Sporting manager Javier Clemente wonÃ¢ÂÂt stand for such crazy talk either. When asked whether SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs clash against fellow relegation-zoners Racing was a definitive game, he snapped; Ã¢ÂÂwhatever happens, no-one is going to die. Every match is important, the only difference is that Racing are like Sporting.Ã¢ÂÂ

For once in his live, Clemente is the voice of sanity and reason.

LLL Prediction - Home win

MÃÂ¡laga (9th) v Zaragoza (20th) - 20.00

Two clubs having disappointing seasons and two clubs really needing a win on Saturday. MÃÂ¡laga have been ordered by Manuel Pellegrini to endure double training sessions as punishment for being hopelessly flimsy for much of the season, while the not-so-good-ship Zaragoza lost another crew member, with Antonio TomÃÂ¡s finishing his contract early and heading off to CSKA Sofia, despite only joining in September.

In contrast, one player who wants tto hang around is Carlos Aranda, who joined Zaragoza in the winter transfer window and hopes to stay on for the long-term, despite being fully aware of where he is about to be playing his football. Ã¢ÂÂI didnÃ¢ÂÂt come here for five months. I would love to stay on with them in la Segunda,Ã¢ÂÂ claimed Aranda, this week.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Espanyol (4th) v Levante (7th) - 22.00

Arsenal fans with good memories may remember a player called Pedro Botelho, who joined the North London club just over four years ago but has since spent most of his time on loan to sides in Spain. Until the winter window, the lanky left-winger was playing for Rayo and doing pretty well too, until getting drunk one night and getting into a shunt with a police car, whose occupants found the 22-year-old to be above the alcohol limit.

Botelho was then moved on-loan to Levante in January but didnÃ¢ÂÂt feature in the squad that lost to Rayo on Sunday, a strange move given he would have known his former team-mates only too well. It turns out that the midfielder was on the naughty step having disappeared from the team hotel after the recent away day at Real Madrid, then failing to make the train back to Levante the following morning.

Marca report the player was unaware the players had been confined to quarters for the Sunday night and says that he had a dentist appointment in Madrid on the Monday, hence his railway station no-show. The club didnÃ¢ÂÂt believe a word of it and fined Botelho Ã¢ÂÂ¬15,000. LLL suspects a return to Arsenal in the near future is unlikely, irrespective the London clubÃ¢ÂÂs current problems.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Sunday

Villarreal (17th) v Athletic Bilbao (5th) - 12.00

Hip, hip hooray. It was a bit of a tight squeeze for both Athletic and Manchester United in their respective Europa League games against Lokomotiv Moscow and Ajax, but both got through to set up last 16 double-header that has the normally cool-as-a-cucumber LLL watering at the mouth and gurgling in the stomach. Although thatÃ¢ÂÂs normally a sign of having recently eaten some undercooked croquettas. Heck, even Athletic coach Marcelo Bielsa is excited too. Ã¢ÂÂPlaying against Manchester United is not like any other game,Ã¢ÂÂ noted the weird one.

LLL Prediction - Draw

Rayo Vallecano (8th) v Real Madrid (1st) - 16.00

Vive La Revolution. The much-messed with Rayo supporters groups were not happy at all about their teamÃ¢ÂÂs bigwigs declaring SundayÃ¢ÂÂs visit of Real Madrid being a Ã¢ÂÂDay of the ClubÃ¢ÂÂ - a chance for the members who already have a season ticket to pay even more to see the game. Last week, LLL reported that this extra charge was set to be Ã¢ÂÂ¬25 and this is still the case to an extent.

Where Rayo have relented, according to AS, is in allowing unemployed season ticket holders entry for just Ã¢ÂÂ¬5. Good news to a degree, but bad news in that those included in this discount will probably be a significant number with SpainÃ¢ÂÂs unemployment rate being 22% and the working class barrio of Vallecas especially suffering during SpainÃ¢ÂÂs never ending economic crisis.

LLL Prediction - Away win

Valencia (3rd) v Sevilla (11th) - 18.00

Valencia werenÃ¢ÂÂt as spooked as Marca were with the hordes of Stoke City Ã¢ÂÂhooligansÃ¢ÂÂ and Ã¢ÂÂultrasÃ¢ÂÂ - terms used to describe normal, run-of-the-mill Midlands fans - descending on the city in lovely, sunny weather for a nice game of football. The speculation in Valencia that it was only the supporters with football on their minds during the Europa League clash, with Tony Pulis bringing a squad of just 15 to the Spanish east coast for the clash. Ã¢ÂÂAre they coming here to go on the beach or play a game of football?Ã¢ÂÂ was the first question on local radio station, Punto Radio Valencia, to a traveling English journalist. The beach seems to be the answer, with Valencia picking up a 1-0 win.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Osasuna (10th) v Granada (15th) - 18.00

Although Osasuna are trundling along quite well this season on the pitch, off it there seems to be the whiff of economic problems in the air, with Marca reporting that the club would like to reschedule the payments of its debt with the local tax authority over a 75-year period. The sum of Ã¢ÂÂ¬27.9m is weighing heavy on Osasuna but club president, Patxi Izco, claims that the request for some repayment tinkering is Ã¢ÂÂpractically normalÃ¢ÂÂ in other companies and that a little bit of help would be appreciated.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Real Sociedad (16th) v Mallorca (13th) - 18.00

Even though it wasnÃ¢ÂÂt VillarrealÃ¢ÂÂs fault Mallorca were kicked out of last seasonÃ¢ÂÂs Europa League competition for going into administration - with the Yellow Submarine taking their place - the Balearic club and supporters are still grumpy as heck about the whole matter which was due to Mallorca breaking UEFAÃ¢ÂÂs rules and regulations and thus entirely their only fault.

But there is a suggestion the club are ready to make nice to Villarreal sometime in the near future, according to club president, Juame Cladera. Ã¢ÂÂLast season we were obliged to have relations because of the transfer of De Guzman, and in some way this softened things up. ItÃ¢ÂÂs not good to have such distance for such time.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Home win

AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid (6th) v Barcelona (2nd) - 21.30

All week, the talk in Barcelona and the rest of Spain is what Pep will do next concerning his rolling contract extension. But if the worst for the Catalan club were to happen and Guardiola was to head to pastures new - or sit on a beach for a year which would be a good plan - speculation has already started on who could take over.

The names thrown up by Marca in what appear to be a mad brain-storming session are Luis Enrique, Ernesto Valverde, Oscar GarcÃÂ­a (current cantera coach), LluÃÂ­s Carreras (current Sabadell coach), Marcelo Bielsa, Marco Van Basten, Joachim LÃÂ¶w and AndrÃÂ©s Villas-Boas. Mundo Deportivo even throw some of these names into a poll with Luis Enrique coming out in top with 39% followed by Bielsa with 21%.

LLL Prediction - Away win

