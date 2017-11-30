Lanus player genuinely considers retirement aged 24 after costly error in Copa Libertadores final

Going into the crunch tie with a 1-0 advantage, Gremio quickly picked up where they left off as strikes from Fernandinho and Luan put the tie out of Lanus's reach before half-time.

In the end, a 72nd-minute penalty from Jose Sand proved a mere a consolation for the Argentine side.

While Lanus’s players and fans will have been gutted with the result, one man found the result a little harder to swallow than the rest.

That was right-back Jose Luis Gomez who, after being at fault for Gremio’s opening goal on the night, is now considering early retirement.

“I’m hurt, I feel guilty and I think it’s over," wept Gomez. "I’m thinking about leaving football. I’ll think about it, I’m just a boy, but it shouldn’t have happened.

“I didn't have a good night. I want to apologise to the people of Lanus.”

Imagine if he’d been in Stevie G’s slippery shoes in 2014...

Words: Barney Lane

