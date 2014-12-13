Leicester 0-1 Man City: Which legend did Lampard join on the all-time scoring list?

Frank Lampard's fourth league goal of the campaign kept Manchester City in touch with Chelsea, and Leicester propping up the rest in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea and England star netted from close range in the first half to give Manuel Pellegrini's men all three points at the King Power Stadium, without star man Sergio Aguero nor Edin Dzeko, who was forced out of the starting line-up after getting injured in the warm-up. In his place came academy star Jose Pozo for his first league start.

Man City have scored in their last 15 Premier League away games, their best such run in the top flight.

Lampard scored his 175th Premier League goal, drawing him level with Thierry Henry in fourth place on the all-time leading goalscorers chart.

Lampard’s goal was his first for City when starting a game in the Premier League; his previous three all came in substitute appearances.

Lampard netted his fourth left-footed strike in his last 71 goals in the Premier League.

Only Sergio Aguero has scored more goals for City than Lampard’s 6 this season (all competitions).

City have won consecutive Premier League games by a 1-0 scoreline for the first time since August 2009.

City attempted 336 first-half passes in this game and only 171 after the break.

