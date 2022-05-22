Live

Premier League final day LIVE! All the action as they happen, with Manchester City and Liverpool fighting for the title

The Premier League final day is upon us, with the title, European places and relegation spots still to be decided

By published

Premier League final day LIVE!
(Image: © Future)

Welcome to the Premier League final day live, with every club in the Premier League able to change position in the table for the first time ever at this stage in the competition.

Over the next few hours, the title, European spots and relegation places will be confirmed for the 2022/23 season. All games kick off at 4pm.

Arsenal vs Everton
Brentford vs Leeds United
Brighton vs West Ham United
Burnley vs Newcastle United
Chelsea vs Watford
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
Leicester City vs Southampton
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City vs Aston Villa
Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Refresh

There could be a massive blow to Aston Villa's chances today – and Liverpool's – with Emi Martinez rumoured to be rested…

See more

According to one Argentine journalist, the Villa keeper wants to remain fresh for the upcoming Finalissima at Wembley. This would throw a spanner in the works. 

The trophy has arrived at the Etihad Stadium

Premier League trophy

(Image credit: Getty)

A number of Manchester United players may be making their final appearances today.

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

(Image credit: Getty)

According to multiple reports, there's set to be an overhaul at Old Trafford.

Read the full story here

Will today see Romelu Lukaku's last Premier League appearance? 

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel

(Image credit: Getty)

Thomas Tuchel has hinted that he's after new blood up front…

Read the story here

Quiz! Can you name the all-time Premier League stats holders?

Alan Shearer

(Image credit: Getty)

We're looking for the top 20 appearance makers, goalscorers, assist givers and clean sheet holders

Try the quiz now!

Pep Guardiola invites Manchester United fans to Manchester City title parade – no, really

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

(Image credit: Getty)

It looks like any title parade in Manchester could be a unifying event… maybe.

Read the story here

With the rise of pitch invasions in recent weeks, it looks like security will be upped for today…

Burnley have assigned a member of security of all Clarets and Newcastle players, while Brentford's lap of honour that they've got planned for after the game will only take place after Leeds fans have left the ground.

Could the Premier League be losing a massive star this summer? Real Madrid need a Plan B

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United challenges Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe has chosen Paris Saint-Germain over Real Madrid – and that leaves Los Blancos without a superstar they were expecting…

So who could be heading to the Bernabeu instead? Ben Hayward looks at the likely candidates who might be playing their final Premier League game today.

There's only one Premier League trophy… so where's the trophy?

Premier League

(Image credit: Getty)

Since Manchester City are ahead in the title race, the real trophy is at the Etihad Stadium. Liverpool have a replica on standby, should the more unlikely scenario happen.

Arsenal face Everton later – and they're giving a first glimpse of their new shirt… 

Arsenal

(Image credit: Arsenal)

It may be a disappointing end to the season for the Gunners – but at least they'll be looking good, right? Arsenal dropped this shirt last week.

Buy the Arsenal shirt from Adidas.co.uk

There's been a delivery at Carrow Road to report of…

Cheeky bookies Paddy Power have made a visit to the Norwich City ground ahead of Tottenham's visit this afternoon. 

Shades of 2006, when Tottenham were hit by a norovirus on the final day of the season and missed the Champions League after losing to West Ham, anyone?

Image 1 of 4

Lasagne

(Image credit: Paddy Power)
Image 2 of 4

Lasagne

(Image credit: Paddy Power)
Image 3 of 4

Lasagne

(Image credit: Paddy Power)
Image 4 of 4

Lasagne

(Image credit: Paddy Power)