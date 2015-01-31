Trending

Liverpool 2-0 West Ham: How many of Sturridge's sub appearances have produced goals?

By

The England striker's goal-getting comeback, as seen through the eyes of Stats Zone...

Daniel Sturridge netted on his comeback to help Liverpool leapfrog West Ham into seventh and keep their top-four hopes alive.

FURTHER READING

Report

Rodgers reaction

Allardyce reaction

Analyse it with Stats Zone

Raheem Sterling finished off Philippe Coutinho's terrific through-ball for the first goal, before Sturridge was introduced with just over 20 minutes remaining to secure Brendan Rodgers' side a fifth league win in six games.

It was Sturridge's first appearance since September 3 for England against Norway, and produced his second league goal of the campaign. 

  • Raheem Sterling scored his first Premier League goal at Anfield since the opening weekend of the season (vs Southampton).
  • Daniel Sturridge has scored in 5 of his 7 substitute appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League.
  • The Liverpool striker has also netted in his last 3 league appearances at Anfield.

  • Philippe Coutinho recorded 2 assists for the 3rd time in the Premier League, but for the first time at Anfield.

  • West Ham have not won away in the league at Anfield since 1963, losing 31 and drawing 11 of their subsequent 42 trips since.
  • The Hammers have scored just 7 goals in their last 30 league visits to Anfield, failing to score on 24 occasions.
  • Liverpool have won 8 of 12 Premier League games that Lucas has started this season (67%) and just 3 of 11 when he hasn’t (27%).

Analyse Liverpool 2-0 West Ham with Stats Zone