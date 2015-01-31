Liverpool 2-0 West Ham: How many of Sturridge's sub appearances have produced goals?

Daniel Sturridge netted on his comeback to help Liverpool leapfrog West Ham into seventh and keep their top-four hopes alive.

Raheem Sterling finished off Philippe Coutinho's terrific through-ball for the first goal, before Sturridge was introduced with just over 20 minutes remaining to secure Brendan Rodgers' side a fifth league win in six games.

It was Sturridge's first appearance since September 3 for England against Norway, and produced his second league goal of the campaign.

Raheem Sterling scored his first Premier League goal at Anfield since the opening weekend of the season (vs Southampton).

Daniel Sturridge has scored in 5 of his 7 substitute appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Liverpool striker has also netted in his last 3 league appearances at Anfield.

Philippe Coutinho recorded 2 assists for the 3rd time in the Premier League, but for the first time at Anfield.

West Ham have not won away in the league at Anfield since 1963, losing 31 and drawing 11 of their subsequent 42 trips since.

The Hammers have scored just 7 goals in their last 30 league visits to Anfield, failing to score on 24 occasions.

Liverpool have won 8 of 12 Premier League games that Lucas has started this season (67%) and just 3 of 11 when he hasn’t (27%).

