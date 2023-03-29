Liverpool squad and numbers 2022/23: Jurgen Klopp's full team for the Premier League

In 2022, Liverpool won two domestic trophies, reached the Champions League final and hauled in an impressive 92 points in the Premier League, missing out on the title by just one point.

But a pretty similar Liverpool squad has found the 2022/23 season tough going. An inconsistent league campaign has seen heady highs (such as a 7-0 drubbing of Manchester United and a joint Premier League record win over Bournemouth) and far-too-regular lows (3-0 defeats to Brighton and Wolves standing out).

Failure to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League or EFL Cup, and bowing out before the fifth round of the FA Cup has left many fans in unhappy agreement: the squad will need something of an overhaul in the summer of 2023.

Sadio Mane was the only truly big-name departure last summer (though Divock Origi will always have a place in Anfield folklore), while Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho were brought in. Cody Gakpo followed in January, despite interest from Manchester United.

For most registered squads, teams can have a squad of 25 players. However, different competitions allow different rules around allowing U21 and 'homegrown' players to be registered above that number. That's why you'll often see clubs with more than 25 players in a squad, as they utilise youth talent throughout a season.

Liverpool Premier League squad numbers 2022/23

Liverpool goalkeepers

1. Alisson (Brazil)

13. Adrian (Spain)

62. Caoimhin Kelleher (Ireland)

95. Harvey Davies (England)

Liverpool defenders

4. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

5. Ibrahima Konate (France)

2. Joe Gomez (England)

21. Konstantino Tsimikas (Greece)

26. Andrew Robertson (Scotland)

32. Joel Matip (Cameroon)

66. Trent Alexander-Arnold (England)

22. Calvin Ramsay (Scotland)

47. Nathaniel Phillips (England)

43. Stefan Bajcetic (Spain)

46. Rhys Williams (England)

Liverpool midfielders

3. Fabinho (Brazil)

6. Thiago Alcantara (Spain)

7. James Milner (England)

8. Naby Keita (Guinea)

14. Jordan Henderson (England)

15. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (England)

17. Curtis Jones (England)

19. Harvey Elliott (England)

28. Fabio Carvalho (Portugal)

42. Bobby Clark (England)

29. Arthur (Brazil)

94. Melkamu Frauendorf (Germany)

Liverpool forwards

9. Roberto Firmino (Brazil)

11. Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

20. Diogo Jota (Portugal)

23. Luis Diaz (Colombia)

27. Darwin Nunez (Uruguay)

50. Ben Doak (Scotland)

81. Layton Stewart (England)

18. Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

Liverpool manager

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has been Liverpool manager since 2015, and in April 2022 signed an extension that will keep him on Merseyside until 2026.

The German had previously spent seven years as manager of Mainz, and seven at Borussia Dortmund, where he won back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012, DFB-Pokal in 2012, and came runners-up in the 2013 Champions League.

At Liverpool, he has won the 2019 Champions League – as well as reaching two further finals – as well as winning the club's first league title in over 30 years in 2020. He has also bagged the FA Cup and EFL Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool's best player

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of Liverpool's many riches, Mohamed Salah has been the most precious jewel since his 2017 arrival. The Egyptian forward has hit over 170 goals for the Reds so far, including an astonishing 32 Premier League goals in a single season back in 2017/18.

Salah has won two PFA Player of the Year awards, two FWA Footballer of the Year awards, the Premier League Player of the Year award, three Premier League Golden Boots, three PFA Fans' Player of the Year awards, and a FIFA Puskas Award. And those are just the highlights.

In short, since arriving at Liverpool he has been very, very good indeed.

Liverpool stadium

Liverpool's Anfield stadium is one of the most famous grounds in world football, and has a capacity of 53,394. It is currently undergoing an extension which will bring the capacity to around 61,000.

Anfield opened in 1884, and was initially home to Everton, who left to play at Goodison Park in 1892. A new club, Liverpool FC, was set up shortly after to make use of the empty football ground.

Liverpool's top Premier League scorers

Mohamed Salah leads the list of Liverpool's top Premier League scorers.

Here's how the top five looks:

1. Mohamed Salah - 129 goals+*

2. Robbie Fowler - 128 goals

3. Steven Gerrard - 120 goals

4. Michael Owen - 118 goals

5. Sadio Mane - 90 goals

*Correct at the time of writing, but Mohamed Salah is still playing for Liverpool and regularly scoring, so it probably won't be correct for very long.

Liverpool honours

Premier League: One time winners

First Division: 18 times winners

Second Division: Four times winners

FA Cup: Eight times winners

EFL Cup: Nine times winners

Community Shield: 16 times winners

UEFA Champions League/European Cup: Six times winners

UEFA Cup: Three times winners

UEFA Super Cup: Four times winners

FIFA Club World Cup: One time winners