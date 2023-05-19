Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream and match preview, Saturday 20 May, 3pm BST

Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream and match preview

Looking for a Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream live stream? We've got you covered. Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Liverpool will need to beat Aston Villa to keep their slim top-four hopes alive.

The Reds are a point behind Manchester United in the final Champions League qualification spot, but their arch-rivals have a game in hand.

Aston Villa are pushing for a top-six finish and a place in next season's Europa League.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Liverpool will have to make do without Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keita and Calvin Ramsay. Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez will need to be checked.

Jurgen Klopp will not be on the touchline after being handed a two-game ban by the FA.

Aston Villa will be unable to call upon the services of Jed Steer and Philippe Coutinho, who is not fit enough to face his former club.

Form

Liverpool are in their best form of the entire campaign having put together a seven-game winning run.

Since losing to Klopp's side on Boxing Day, Aston Villa have the fifth-best record in the Premier League.

Referee

John Brooks will be the referee for Liverpool vs Aston Villa.

Stadium

Liverpool vs Aston Villa will be played at the 54,000-capacity Anfield in Liverpool.

Kick-off and channel

Liverpool vs Aston Villa kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 20 May in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.