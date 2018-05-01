Local Burnley pub to re-brand itself 'The Royal Dyche' after brilliant season

By virtue of how the domestic silverware has fallen this season, seventh place in the Premier League is now guaranteed a place in next season's Europa League.

That means Sean Dyche and Burnley will be taking their show on the road in 2018/19 – an almighty achievement for a club many predicted to struggle this season.

Attentive FourFourTwo readers may remember this story from the end of last year:

Anyway, the landlady of The Royal Princess in Burnley promises to be good to her word, and The Royal Dyche will soon become a part of the local landscape.

"I don't know if I'm more excited about getting into Europe or renaming the pub," Justine Lorriman, a Clarets season ticket holder, told BBC Sport.

"I'm going to the player awards next week and hoping to catch him, just to make sure we can get his blessing."

We'll drink to that: rarely do provincial teams get to make an impact on top-level football in 2018; rarer still do they do so having risen in spite of such prohibitive financial restrictions.

Ours is a bitter please, Sean...

