Luton vs West Ham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Luton vs West Ham live stream and match preview

Looking for a Luton vs West Ham live stream? We've got you covered. Luton vs West Ham is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Luton will play their first ever Premier League home game on Friday night as West Ham visit the refurbished Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters have had a difficult start to life in the top flight. A 4-1 thrashing by Brighton on the opening weekend was followed by a week off due to the ongoing work on their stadium, before Luton were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea on their return.

Neither match has been particularly close, even if Rob Edwards's men were able to stay in both games for a while. This will be another tough test given how brilliantly West Ham have started the season.

David Moyes' men kicked things off with a 1-1 draw with Brentford. They then beat Chelsea 3-1 at the London Stadium, before overcoming Brighton by the same scoreline last time out. A counter-attacking masterclass brought West Ham all three points at the Amex Stadium, but a different approach will be needed here.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Luton will have to make do without Dan Potts, Jordan Clark and Gabriel Osho for their first top-flight home game since 1992. Edwards could name the same starting XI that lost to Chelsea, although Mads Andersen will hope to come into the backline.

West Ham will be unable to call upon the services of Konstantinos Mavropanos and Tomas Soucek. Nayef Aguerd is back from suspension and Mohammed Kudus could make his debut for the club following his move from Ajax.

Form

Luton: LL

West Ham: DWW

Referee

Paul Tierney will be the referee for Luton vs West Ham. His assistants will be Neil Davies and Scott Ledger, with Craig Pawson the fourth official. John Brooks is the VAR, with Steve Meredith the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Luton vs West Ham will be played at Kenilworth Road in Luton, which has a capacity of around 11,3000 - the club have not yet confirmed what the new capacity is following renovation work.

Kick-off and channel

Luton vs West Ham kick-off is at 8pm BST on Friday 1 September in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.