Man City 3-0 Crystal Palace: In how many consecutive games have City now scored?

A brace from David Silva and a goal from Yaya Toure lifted Manchester City level on points with Chelsea at the top of the Premier League as Crystal Palace were dispatched 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium. Palace started the game well, showing no fear as they took the game to the champions on their own turf.

FURTHER READING Report Analysis with Stats Zone

The score was goalless at half-time and though City grew into the match, passing the ball around with grace, they struggled to find a way through.

Silva's goal within four minutes of the restart however opened up the game, and Neil Warnock's side appeared to lack the self-confidence thereafter to find a way back into the game. City racked up 73% possession and 656 passes completed to Palace's 174 over the 90 minutes.

With James Milner playing as the striker / false nine due to injuries to Edin Dzeko, Stevan Jovetic and Sergio Aguero, it was left to Samir Nasri, Toure and Silva to dictate play. This they did, and City ended up worthy winners, behind Chelsea now on goal difference alone.

Man City scored with all 3 shots on target in this match, though it took 49 minutes for the first to arrive.

David Silva recorded his second ever Premier League brace, the first coming against Fulham in January 2013.

Palace have won just 1 of their last 10 Premier League away games (W1 D5 L3).

Leighton Baines is the only defender (10) to provide more Premier League assists since the start of last season than Pablo Zabaleta and Aleksandar Kolarov (both on 9).

The Citizens have scored in 14 successive Premier League matches; the longest such run in the competition this season.

James Milner recorded his eighth Premier League assist in 2014, though he is yet to score this calendar year.

Yaya Toure has scored in 3 successive Premier League games at home, having failed to score in the 6 prior.

Crystal Palace have lost their last 7 games in all competitions against Man City.

Analyse Man City 3-0 Crystal Palace using Stats Zone